Senior Android application developer
2023-07-25
We are looking for an experienced Android developer who will help us in creating the next generation of connected watches for the Festina Group.
About us
Festina Group Technology is the team behind Kronaby, an international premium watch brand, that has quickly become the market leader for connected hybrid watches. We specialize in purposefully designed intelligent and connected products, where the latest technology is used to make your life easier, healthier and a little less distracted.
In our office in Malmö, we design and develop connected products for the Festina Group. We're now expanding our dedicated team to be able to increase the product offering of connected products for several of our brands such as Festina, Lotus and Jaguar.
Who are you?
You have broad technical competence and stay up to date with the latest trends within your field
You have extensive experience in software development
You have hands-on proficiency in app development for Android
You care about quality and know what is required to deliver best-in-class applications
You have an interest in connected consumer devices
What will you do?
Be part of creating the next generation of connected devices for the Festina Group
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to continuously evolve and improve our products mobile offering
Deliver state-of-the-art applications with exceptional user experience
Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency
What we offer:
An opportunity to work with passionate people on interesting projects
A beautiful and vibrant office
A culture to thrive and grow in
Quarterly socials
6 weeks holiday
Hybrid working (2 days from home and 3 days in the office)
Weekly morning fika
If you are a problem solver with a passion for mobile development, we want to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Festina Group Technology AB (org.nr 559197-8266)
211 46 MALMÖ
