Senior and Junior Cloud Engineers
2025-07-03
Looking for a workplace for the future?
At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people.
What You Will Do
We are looking for 2 Cloud Engineers, one senior and one junior. As a Cloud Engineer at Telenor Sweden, you will:
* Design and implement robust cloud infrastructure using industry best practices, with a focus on scalability, automation, and security
* Manage, and expand, our landing zone to ensure streamline operations across our whole AWS organisation
* Develop and deploy Infrastructure as Code using tools like Terraform and Cloud Formation.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams in security, compliance, and operations to ensure cloud solutions align with business and regulatory requirements
* Support and troubleshoot issues in the cloud infrastructure, ranging from networking, security and applications issues, ensuring seamless operations.
Additionally, as a senior Cloud Engineer you will:
* Take the lead in shaping a secure, scalable, and well-governed environment
* Work at the heart of Telenor's cloud transformation-designing modern cloud architectures, driving automation, and ensuring operational excellence across a complex, multi-account setup
Who You Are
For both the senior and junior roles you will:
* Have a passion for building modern, secure, and efficient cloud environments.
* Have experience with hyperscalers, preferably AWS, including expertise in Control Tower, landing zone management, and AWS Organisation governance
* Have a strong appreciation for security and knowledge with security tools IAM, Security Hub, Inspector, and Guard Duty
* Have worked with cost optimisations with experience in all of the relevant AWS tools like Cost Explorer, Trusted Advisor, Pricing Calculator, Compute Optimizer, and CUR reports
* Have strong coding skills, particularly in Terraform and scripting languages like Python or Bash
* Be confident working with cloud networking, IAM policies, and core services like EC2, S3, Lambda, and CloudTrail
Additionally, as a senior Cloud Engineer you will:
* have 5 years' experience
* have a strategic mindset and the ability to mentor others while staying close to the tech
* to thrive in a role where you can both lead and deliver.
Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days a week, where your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. You also get two 'give-me-a-break' days per year for extra time off, and our flexible working hours help you balance your time. We also support you through every stage of life with our benefits package.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your development is at the centre of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. When you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Apply today!
Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today.
If you have any questions or want to know more, feel free to contact Dan Hallengren, dan.hallengren@telenor.se
. Please note that we cannot accept applications via email. Last application date is 31st of July. Due to summer holidays, we will get back to candidates mid-August.
Location: Karlskrona or Stockholm.
Good to know
