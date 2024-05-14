Senior Analytical scientists to Oral Product Development
2024-05-14
Hays Life Science is now looking for a Senior Analytical Scientist for a four month long assignment at AstraZeneca!
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives- and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. In AstraZeneca we set pride to drive the development in a sustainable way, in all areas of our business from influencing our suppliers through development to commercial products.
The arena:
We now have the opportunity for a consultant to join our team in the roles as Senior Scientist Pharmaceutical/Senior Analytical scientists (Career Level D) within the Analytical Science Unit in the department Oral Product Development at AstraZeneca Gothenburg.
Tasks and responsibilities/The role:
We are looking for a senior scientist in Analytical Chemistry who can provide input in the area of analytical science during the development of drug products and can work together with us determining the quality attributes during the development of the formulations. The work includes analytical testing, documentation, and attending and presenting in project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based.
To be successful in this role you will need expertise in analytical chemistry and an experience from laboratory work. Excellent skills in written and verbal communication and the ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a positive problem-solving attitude and delivery focus.
• University degree (BSc, MSc, PhD) in relevant subject area, with industry experience
• Experience from working with chromatography and other techniques e.g. HPLC/UPLC, and dissolution, both in a GxP and a non GxP environment
• Experience of supporting clinical manufacture and working with contract manufacturing organisations
• Experience of authoring CMC content for the analytical aspects of drug product regulatory filings throughout the clinical development phase
• Experience of the analytical area such as method development and method validation.
• Experience from evaluation of stability data and assigning shelf life to drug products
• Excellent communication skills and a proven track record of working collaboratively to develop innovative solutions
• Strong leadership skills including the ability to deliver robust scientific contributions to projects and utilise risk-based approaches to project delivery
• Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-24
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900772".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
