Senior Analytical Scientist
2025-07-04
Job Title: Sr Analytical Scientist
Location: Uppsala, Sweden, On-site
Job Description
Are you an Analytical Scientist with experience from working with medical device or pharmaceuticals? Do you want to work as an Senior Analytical Chemist in a global organization that is currently in an exciting and expansive phase? Then this can be the role for you!
The Analytical Development-Chemistry team, a part of the Injectable Aesthetics Development department in Uppsala, is responsible for developing new products to further expand Galderma 's portfolio. To this positive and engaged group we are now looking for a Senior Analytical Scientist.
About the role
As Sr Analytical Chemist, you will plan and perform analytical tasks and you will evaluate and discuss the results. Work is performed according to regulatory requirements (ISO 13485 and GMP) and is often conducted in project form. Together with the experienced team you will work to solve advanced analytical tasks, develop and validate analytical methods. You ensure all work is performed in accordance with industry standards and regulatory requirements. You will develop and validate new analytical methods. You will perform analysis of products, API's, intermediates and raw materials using different analytical techniques.
We offer an evolving and diverse job with opportunities in many different projects and interactions with several parts of our organization. For the right person there are great opportunities to evolve both personally and technically within the role.
Key responsibilities as Sr Analytical Scientist
* Development and validation of analytical methods
* Write protocols, reports, SOPs and technical documentation
* Provide expert analytical support in cross-functional projects and work streams
* Ensure all work is performed in accordance with industry standards, guidelines and regulatory requirements.
* Ensure appropriate reporting and documentation of activities and project progression. Provide technical and science-based solutions to projects.
Skills & Qualifications
We believe that you have an education within analytical chemistry (either PhD or similar experience) and additional experience from working in the medical device or pharmaceutical industry.
We think that you have the following skills and competences:
* Proficiency within advanced analytical chemistry (either a broad general knowledge of several techniques or specific expert knowledge)
* Experience from method development and validation.
* Experience from regulatory controlled work/processes (e.g. ISO 13485, 21 CFR820 or similar for drug development) and interpretation of pharmacopeia's and international standards and guidelines.
* Fluent in English and Swedish, oral and written.
Preferred qualifications include:
* Experience from Design Control is a merit
* Experience from E&L studies is a merit
* High level of statistical analysis skills is a merit
As a person you are ambitious and goal oriented. You are organized and work independently.
What We Offer
* Work in an exciting international environment
* A diverse park of analytical instruments including NMR, GC-MS, UHPLC-MS, ICP-MS, SEC-MALS, SEM, DSC, Raman, IR, NIR, rheometers and more
* Competitive salary and benefits.
* A collaborative and inclusive work culture.
* A chance to contribute to the global success of Galderma.
Your application
You are welcome to send your application in English or Swedish as soon as possible though no later than 2025-08-15 to Frida Wende. Should you have questions about this opportunity you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Frida Wende (Manager Analytical Development - Chemistry) on phone number 076-898 11 39.
Next Step
Have we caught your interest? We welcome your application via the "Apply Now" link as soon as possible, but no later than August 15, 2025. Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis during the application period and the position may be filled before the final application date. . Should you have questions about this opportunity you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Frida Wende (Manager Analytical Development - Chemistry) on phone number 076-898 11 39.
* If your profile matches the requirements, you will be invited to an initial conversation with the recruiter.
* This will be followed by an interview with the hiring manager and a peer manager
* The final step in the process will be the completion of reference checks
We wish to inform applicants that Galderma can conduct pre-employment security checks for specific positions or activities. This security screening is performed by an external supplier after approval from applicants
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
