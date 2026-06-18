Senior AI Software Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help turn a proven AI-based threat detection capability into a scalable, production-ready platform in a cyber defense environment. The core product already uses AI to identify threats, and the next step is to bridge the gap between research code and production engineering. This means professionalizing the codebase, strengthening performance, and building an API-first architecture that integrates smoothly with a wider Cyber Defense ecosystem.
In this role, you will work close to AI/ML workflows without needing to be a Data Scientist. The focus is on robust software engineering: clean code, reliable pipelines, efficient hardware usage, and systems that can handle high-velocity security data at scale. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy solving hard engineering problems and want your work to have direct impact on threat detection.
Job DescriptionYou will refactor and enhance existing Python-based AI/ML modules into production-grade software with strong focus on maintainability and performance.
You will design and implement data ingestion strategies that connect legacy self-hosted clusters with modern cloud-native streaming services.
You will drive an API-first design approach so the solution can integrate cleanly with surrounding security platforms and services.
You will build and optimize big data pipelines for preprocessing and feature selection to support high-volume threat detection workflows.
You will tune performance for hardware-specific environments, including GPUs, to support low-latency execution.
You will establish engineering rigor through unit, integration, and regression testing as well as CI/CD practices.
You will contribute to architecture decisions that move the platform from a functional prototype into a reliable production system.
RequirementsExtensive experience with Python, including work with AI/ML modules such as sklearn and PyTorch.
Strong software engineering background with focus on clean code, testing methodologies, and maintainable software architecture.
Experience building and maintaining data ingestion and preprocessing workflows.
Experience working with API-first design and systems integration.
Hands-on experience with Qdrant, Kafka, Redis, and Torch.
Basic knowledge of containerization and orchestration with Docker, Kubernetes, and Helm.
Basic understanding of AI/ML hardware interactions, including GPUs and CUDA programming.
Interest in supporting Data Science through strong engineering practices and willingness to learn the specific AI models used in the project.
Nice to haveCompetence in Rust, C++, or Go for performance-critical components.
Experience with GCP or AWS.
Familiarity with threat hunting or SOC operations.
Deeper theoretical knowledge of AI.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7939611-2060848". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9971350