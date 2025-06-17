Senior Accountant to Abbvie
2025-06-17
AbbVie is looking for a Senior Accountant to take on a key role in our Nordic finance team. You will work both strategically and operationally, ensuring the highest quality in our financial processes.
This role involves close collaboration with centralized functions such as Financial Shared Services (FSS) and Centers of Excellence (CoE), including Tax and Treasury.
Key Responsibilities:
* Ensure accurate and efficient reporting in compliance with Swedish regulations and US GAAP.
* Drive improvement initiatives with FSS in areas such as asset management, account reconciliation and leasing.
* Strengthen internal control systems in compliance with legal and internal policies while introducing innovative solutions to enhance efficiency.
* Be a champion of continuous improvement. Lead efforts for ongoing process improvement, proactively identifying opportunities for optimization and ensuring adherence to AbbVie 's quality standards and policies.
* Deliver insightful analysis of key metrics such as Gross To Net and Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) to senior management.
* Lead VAT and corporate income tax declarations and manage relationships with external banking partners.
We 're looking for someone who has:
* A Bachelor 's degree in Business Administration, Accounting, or Finance
* At least 5 years of experience in accounting, with solid knowledge of both Swedish GAAP and US GAAP
* Strong analytical skills and a solution-oriented mindset with advanced Excel skills
* Excellent communication skills and experience working with internal and external stakeholders
* Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Why AbbVie?
At AbbVie, you 'll be part of a global company with a strong focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability. We offer a dynamic work environment where you can grow, make an impact, and contribute to something bigger - improving people 's lives. Apply today and become part of our dedicated team!
In this recruitment process, AbbVie are collaborating with Jurek Recruitment and Consulting. For questions regarding the position, please contact the responsible recruitment consultant Matilda Thelin at matilda.thelin@jurek.se
