Senior AC Protection and Control Lead Engineer
2025-08-29
The opportunity
The AC Protection and Control Lead Engineer is responsible for defining, costing, and delivering AC protection and control solutions for both tender and execution projects. While the detailed design and manufacturing are outsourced to sub-suppliers, the lead engineer oversees the entire technical process to ensure compliance with project requirements. This includes translating customer specifications into actionable designs, managing supplier relationships, and ensuring all aspects of design and testing meet project standards.
How you'll make an impact
Conceptual Design & Requirements:
Translate customer specifications into protection and control system designs.
Formulate clear, detailed requirements for sub-suppliers.
Supplier Evaluation & Coordination:
Evaluate supplier quotations against technical specifications.
Lead the design team in discussions with customers, suppliers, and stakeholders.
Design & Testing Oversight:
Review protection panel designs, ensuring proper interface and communication links.
Ensure compatibility of functional requirements, relay configurations, and settings before Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT).
Supervise and review suppliers' FAT programs and provide remote or on-site support for installation and Site Acceptance Testing (SAT).
Your Background
The ideal candidate should have extensive experience in protection and control systems for MV/HV AC substations and be capable of leading AC Protection and Control engineering efforts for HVDC station projects. Key qualifications include:
Technical Expertise:
Strong understanding of relay protection schemes, including protection, control, measurement, and supervision functionalities.
Familiarity with various brands of protective relays and their applications.
Knowledge of protection panel design and industry best practices.
Power Systems Knowledge:
Experience in power systems studies, including grid codes and protection coordination.
Ability to validate protection settings and configuration correctness.
Project & Supplier Management:
Competence in interpreting technical specifications and managing sub-suppliers throughout project lifecycles.
Experience with testing and configuration of protection systems, including FAT and SAT processes.
Competence in project controls, such as planning and risk management for the technical scope.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
The role will report to the Electrical Design, AC Protection and Control team manager within the HVDC automation group. The HVDC automation group are responsible for AC protection and control systems, overall SCADA and HMI systems, IT/OT infrastructure, as well as cyber security and telecom systems.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Lennart Hoff, lennart.hoff@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Lennart Hoff, lennart.hoff@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 and Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
