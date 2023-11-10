Senior 3D Artist
About the role:
Working as an Artist at Tarsier, you will be working on our new franchise following in the footsteps of award-winning Little Nightmares, together with a passionate, interdisciplinary team.
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Working closely with the rest of the Art team in the production of high-quality assets
• Sharing knowledge and coming up with creative ideas
• Assisting in mentoring team members to become their best selves and be a role-model for those around you
• Taking assets from initial idea to final product
• Staying up to date with current and future workflows to help push the team forwards
What we offer:
At Tarsier, it's important that our office is welcoming and fun so that our employees want to work onsite; because we believe that working closely with your team is the best way to make great games. That is why our Office Management and People & Culture-department work closely together to make our office a really great place to both work and hang out in. We have a large focus on ergonomic, personal work stations, we eat breakfast together on Wednesdays, and we play games together in the game room. Sometimes we even grab an after work beer together in the kitchen, or throw a Christmas party for the ages.
Our benefit package includes:
• Pension & insurances
• 30 days of vacation
• Overtime pay
• Flexible working hours
• Wellness contribution to use for gym memberships, swimming, crossfit, bouldering, dance classes, massage and much more
• Healthier half hour - 30 minutes of your work day to spend on getting healthier
• Health Insurance - access to preventive health care such as physiotherapy, counselling etc.
We believe that you:
• Are proficient in Maya, Zbrush, and Substance Painter (or any other equivalent 3D package)
• Have shipped at least one AA / AAA title and/or have a minimum 4+ years of experience
• Have solid foundational Art knowledge
• Know how to optimize and prepare assets for a real-time pipeline, with previous experience in a professional game-engine
• Are great at sharing knowledge and being a team-player
• Are self-sufficient and ready to take on responsibilities
It is a bonus if you have:
• Experience with Unreal Engine and creating materials for your assets
• Knowledge of Substance Designer
• Previous experience with using trim-sheets and other optimization tricks for real-time workflows
Applicants must hold a Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship or valid work permit for Sweden as we are unfortunately unable to support relocation from outside the EU at the moment.
This position is full time onsite in the office in Malmö, and will start with a trial period.
Currently employing around 70 people, Tarsier Studios is an independent game development studio based in the vibrant city of Malmö, Sweden. We are the developers of Statik and the award winning Little Nightmares franchise.
We welcome applicants of all backgrounds and genders, and look forward to hearing from you!
