Segment Leader & Senior Buyer Digital&IT
2024-07-01
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At GTP D&IT Purchasing you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. As a Segment Leader (Category Manger) and Commodity Buyer, you will lead the segment (category) strategy creation for some of our key segments in D&IT Purchasing and you will lead the commercial relationship with one or a few or our biggest suppliers in the Digital & IT commodity. You will be accountable for the development and steering of Volvo Group's strategic relationships and drive the implementation of the supplier sourcing strategy to support our purchasing and D&IT strategies for the Volvo Group.
Main responsibilities
Lead the cross-functional supplier development and supplier management processes, including governance, constantly improving all aspects of supplier performance
Lead and support cross-functional teams to develop and implement segment strategy in a global matrix organization
Collaborating and coordinating with your stakeholders in D&IT community across the group
Leading the creation and implementation of the Segment Business Plan (Category Strategy) for your scope
Supporting our stakeholders in sourcing and contracting of services and products, including challenging demand when relevant to question status quo
Constantly seeking opportunities to simplify processes, create value and work in a more efficient way
Handling both contractual and commercial negotiations
Lead some major sourcing projects
Your future team
Services, Digital and Investment Purchasing is a global organization within Volvo GTP representing a yearly purchased spend of some 45 BSEK. The team is responsible for Investments, Digital & IT, Professional Service & Travel, Product & Operation Services across Volvo Group. You will be part of the Digital & IT Purchasing team and will join us on the journey to transform the way we work with our eco system of suppliers and partners. Our team is based in Gothenburg, Lyon and Wroclaw.
Who are you?
Since we don't know you yet, we might not have everything right about your background and experience. But we do know that we need someone with the ability to influence at all levels of the organization, develop supplier relationships and operate with high level of integrity and trust . We also think you have:
University degree in Engineering / Technology / IT / Economics / Management or Business Administration
Proven track record of understanding future technology and business trends to translate them into a purchasing strategy
Previous similar experience in an international purchasing organization, technology sales account management or management consulting.
Fluency in English, any other language is a merit
What's in it for you?
Volvo Group offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
Be a part of a dynamic, energetic and diverse team, with purchasing teammates in France, Poland and Sweden.
Be a part of an exiting working environment with high pace where you have the opportunity to influence and make the difference
Be a part of shaping the world into a more sustainably future.
Be part of creating innovative ways to do business for the future
Have endless opportunities to grow within the Volvo Group in pursuing your future career dreams
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Purchasing has 125 BSEK in purchasing annual spend and 2,550 supply chain partners in serial production. We deliver the best possible products and service that bring value to our customers through scouting and working with high performing supply chain partners. We support Volvo Group's mission 'Driving prosperity through transport solutions' through sustainability, business ethics and innovation. Joining us means working in a global context with 1,400 colleagues from diverse backgrounds and different nationalities across 25 countries while contributing to the core business and results of Volvo Group. Så ansöker du
