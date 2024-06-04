Security Specialist
Job description:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced PKI and Certificate Services Consultant to join our team. The ideal candidate will have in-depth knowledge of Public Key Infrastructure as a service(PKIaaS), and has in-depth technical knowledge on Sectigo, Microsoft Certificate Services, and integrations with mobile device management solutions such as Microsoft Intune, VMware Workspace ONE, and Kandji. The ideal candidate will be responsible for our PKI platforms and their integrations & configurations with other systems.
The candidate has:
Lead Qualities : Ability to work with operational teams and providing technical expertise to them.
In-Depth Knowledge: Deep understanding of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) concepts, including certificate lifecycle management, encryption algorithms, key management, and certificate authorities. Is familiar with various certificate types (SSL/TLS, code signing, S/MIME, etc.) and their specific use cases and understands certificate revocation mechanisms (CRLs, OCSP) and how to manage revoked certificates effectively.
Hands-On Experience: Practical experience in designing, implementing, and maintaining PKI solutions.
Security-First Approach: Has a strong focus on security and is able to create and implement best practices and documentation
Risk Assessment: Ability to assess risks related to certificate expiration, key compromise, and misuse etc
Seamless Integration: Has hand-on knowledge about PKI integrations with others applications, services, and infrastructure
Automation Skills: Has familiarity with automation tools (e.g., PowerShell)
Vendor-Neutral Knowledge: Understanding of other PKI solutions (e.g., Sectigo, DigiCert, OpenSSL etc).
Cloud PKI: Knowledge of cloud-based PKI services (e.g., AWS ACM, Azure Key Vault) is advantageous.
Diagnostic capabilities : Good troubleshooting skills for certificate-related issues, such as expired certificates, misconfigurations, and connectivity problems etc.
Incident Handling: Ability to respond promptly to incidents (e.g., compromised keys, certificate breaches). Så ansöker du
