Security Engineer
Legora AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Legora AB i Stockholm
About Us
Legora is on a mission: to redefine how legal work gets done. From the very start we have been very clear about the fact that we are not building a solution for lawyers, we are building it with them, because it is the only way to make sure it gets done the right way; working side-by-side every step of the way.
Our AI-native workspace empowers legal professionals not just to work faster - but to ask better questions, unlock new insights. Every day, we push the boundaries of legal tech to make complex processes smarter, faster, and more human. From thousands of documents analysed in minutes to intelligent workflows designed in collaboration with leading practices, we're turning possibility into reality.
Today we are trusted by global firms like Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Bird & Bird and Linklaters in over 40 countries, but we have no plans on stopping here. We ship fast, we iterate effectively, and we scale rapidly - not by accident, but by design.
When you join Legora, you become part of a team that believes "good enough" isn't good enough and that the way to win is together, by empowering lawyers to do their best work with technology that truly understands them. If you're excited by building from first principles, working with exceptional people, and accelerating change in a high-stakes, high-impact domain-then this is the moment and the place.
We're not just shaping the future of legal tech - we're defining it. Ready to join us in building the intelligent future of law?
The role:
At Legora, we prioritise security. Always.
We are looking for Application Security Engineers who can think like an attacker, build like a developer, and operate like an SRE. In this role you will work across our whole tech stack, from our Azure cloud infrastructure, JavaScript and Python services, to our AI integrations and workflows. Your goal is to ensure everything we ship and build is secure-by-default and resilient to evolving threats.
At Legora we don't believe that "shifting left" is sufficient, our goal is to build a secure and resilient ecosystem for our engineers so that they can build tomorrows features with confidence and speed.
• This is a Stockholm-based, 5-day in-office role, we believe building together in person drives better outcomes.
What you will be doing:
Embed security into our software development lifecycle; conduct design reviews, threat modelling, and secure code reviews for our JavaScript and Python codebases.
Architect and implement security controls for our cloud infrastructure, ensuring Zero Trust principles in across our networks, identities, and service-to-service communication.
Build and maintain secure-by-default tooling, templates, and guardrails for our developers.
Ensure our AI workflows and pipelines are secured and resilient against prompt injection, data leakage, and abuse.
Develop and maintain vulnerability management pipelines, triaging and driving fixes with engineering teams.
Automate security processes in CI/CD, including secret scanning, artifact signing, and policy-as-code checks.
Partner with our information security team to ensure compliance and automate evidence collection efforts.
Who you are:
You have experience in Software Engineering with a strong interest in Cyber Security, and/or
Experience with Security Engineering or Product Security roles, ideally in a cloud-first, high-growth tech environment.
You are able to produce production grade code.
You have experience building and securing AI workflows, with an interest in adversarial AI threats and mitigations.
You have hands-on experience securing cloud environments (Azure strongly preferred) and working with Infrastructure-as-Code (Pulumi, Terraform, or similar).
You understand Zero Trust architecture and can design systems with identity-centric, least-privilege access controls.
You have experience with secure SDLC practices, application security testing, and vulnerability management.
You thrive in cross-functional work, explaining security risks to engineers, influencing design choices, and collaborating to deliver secure features on time.
Legora is an Equal Opportunity Employer
At Legora, we believe great teams are built on diversity of thought and experience. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating an inclusive, high-performance culture where everyone can do their best work. We welcome people of all backgrounds and don't discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Legora AB
(org.nr 559338-6872)
Vasagatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Legora Jobbnummer
9737087