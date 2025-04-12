Security Cyber Ark Technician
2025-04-12
We are looking for a consultant with strong technical expertise in CyberArk for a role involving the implementation, onboarding, and configuration of CyberArk solutions, both on-premise and in the cloud. This role is part of a team focused on managing and securing privileged access within the organization.
Key Responsibilities:
Implement and configure CyberArk solutions for privileged access management (PAM) in both on-premise and cloud environments.
Onboard new users and systems to CyberArk, ensuring secure access control.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate CyberArk with other systems.
Maintain and optimize existing CyberArk configurations to ensure operational efficiency.
Provide technical support and guidance to team members and stakeholders on CyberArk best practices.
Qualifications:
IT-related education with a focus on security or identity management.
At least 5 years of hands-on experience in Identity and Access Management (IAM), specifically with CyberArk.
Solid understanding of CyberArk's functionalities, including PAM, and the ability to implement and configure the system independently.
Previous experience working with CyberArk in enterprise environments is a strong plus.
Technical proficiency in both on-premise and cloud environments.
Language Requirements:
Fluent in English and/or Swedish.
Work Model:
Hybrid (a mix of onsite and remote work)
If you have a passion for cybersecurity, especially around privileged access management, and have extensive experience with CyberArk, we invite you to apply. This role offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to the security infrastructure of a leading organization.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
