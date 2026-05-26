Senior Systems Engineer at Fluidics to Moleculent
Moleculent AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2026-05-26
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Moleculent AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have deep expertise in fluidics and flow-cell design for analytical instrumentation? Are you excited by the opportunity to drive development from early concepts to production and product care? Join Moleculent and play a key role in developing a cutting-edge life science instrumentation!
Moleculent is on a mission to build products that yield new insights into the molecular foundation of human biology. This is a chance to join a focused and dedicated team with extensive experience building successful life-science companies and products. This is a permanent position based in Solna, Stockholm.
The position is full-time and based at Moleculent's headquarters in Solna, Stockholm. Please don't wait to submit your application. We review candidates on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline. Applicants must be eligible to work in Sweden without sponsorship.
JOB DESCRIPTION
As a Senior Systems Engineer - Fluidics at Moleculent, you will be responsible for flow cells and fluidics design throughout the entire product development life cycle - from concept development and prototyping to design transfer and product care. You will work closely with cross-functional teams and external partners to develop robust and scalable solutions for advanced analytical instrumentation.
You will combine hands-on laboratory work with system-level thinking and project leadership responsibilities.
Key responsibilities include:
Lead flow cell and fluidics design activities, including design, testing, troubleshooting, and verification
Drive development of new flow cell concepts and consumable designs
Support flow cell production engineering and production troubleshooting
Ensure production equipment is maintained, supported, and qualified
Participate in and drive instrument-level testing and verification activities
Lead or contribute to throughput improvement initiatives
Manage system-related project activities and integration work
Contribute to early-stage conceptual development for future instrument generations
Collaborate closely with R&D, Operations, Product Management, Biochemistry teams, suppliers, and contract manufacturers
QUALIFICATIONS
To fit the role, you most likely hold an MSc in Technical Biology, Molecular Biotechnology, Material Science, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field. A PhD within a relevant discipline is considered a strong advantage. Fluent written and spoken English is required. You have several years of experience working with fluidics and flow cell development in analytical or life science instrumentation environments. You are comfortable moving between development, testing, production support, and cross-functional collaboration.
We believe you have:
Experience with fluidics design in analytical systems
Experience with consumable prototyping, product development, and transfer to manufacturing
Knowledge of plastics and adhesives commonly used in life science or medical technology products
Experience from product development of instrumentation within Life Science
Hands-on laboratory experience and practical troubleshooting skills
Project management or project leadership experience
Experience with testing, verification, and troubleshooting activities
Good understanding of integrated hardware/software instrumentation systems
Nice to have:
Experience with flow simulations
Experience with requirements engineering and formal verification methodologies
Experience working with analytical instruments, in vitro diagnostics systems, or medical devices
Experience writing test specifications and verification documentation
Swedish language skills
You are hands-on, analytical, and solution-oriented, with a strong ability to navigate complex technical challenges. You enjoy working closely with both development and production teams and thrive in collaborative environments where innovation and quality are central.
You are structured in your approach while remaining pragmatic and adaptable in a fast-moving environment. You take ownership of your work and enjoy driving projects forward together with others.
MOLECULENT
We believe innovative biotechnology has enabled massive leaps forward in understanding the composition of tissues and organs. However, the functional understanding of how cells communicate in their native context and form these complex systems has just begun.
We develop technology designed to uncover radical new insights into the cellular level of human biology by mapping the communication between cells in human tissue and providing meaningful data.https://www.moleculent.com/
Please note that Moleculent manages the recruitment process for this position. External recruitment agencies are requested to refrain from direct contact with us in this regard. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7783116-2019650". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Moleculent AB
(org.nr 559317-8907), https://moleculent-1651476998.teamtailor.com
Scheeles väg 1 (visa karta
)
171 65 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Moleculent Jobbnummer
9929793