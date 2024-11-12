SCM Coordinator to Samsung
2024-11-12
We are now helping Samsung Nordics in Stockholm to find their new SCM Coordinator for the MX team! This is the perfect opportunity for someone with 1-2 years of working experience within SCM, logistics and/or educational background in business, logistics, SCM or equivalent, that wants to develop and learn in a fast-paced and dynamic setting!
About the role:
As SCM Coordinator, you'll be responsible to input and update demand forecast and to provide supply information internally to the sales team.
Some of the main tasks in the role include:
Keep track of new model introduction schedule and channel model selection
Follow up the product lifecycle process in cooperation with product managers
Develop and review reports for the local office, Nordic SCM operations and the Korean HQ (e.g. sales forecasts and inventory status, weekly sales discrepancy, demand change overviews)
Monitor production/shipment status and take proper actions to solve issues
Analyse the reasons for low forecast accuracy and devise suggestions and actions for improvement in cooperation with the Sales team
Monitor and coordinate for aging stock clearance
Main competence we are looking for:
Analysing and Interpreting. Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
Interacting and Presenting. Communicates and networks effectively. Successfully persuades and influences others. Relates to others in a confident and relaxed manner.
Organising and Executing. Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Supporting and Co-operating. Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
Minimum 1-2 years of working experience within SCM, logistics and/or educational background in business, logistics, SCM or equivalent
Excellent communication skills in English - both spoken and written. Proficiency in local language and Korean is an advantage
Strong Excel skills
In the role, it is important that you are structured, analytical and attentive to deadlines. Additionally, that you have the ability to communicate and make presentations. Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry. There are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates a fast-paced environment, adapts well to change and can take own initiatives.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
