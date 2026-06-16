Scientist Safety Science, Clinical Pharmacology
Randstad AB / Naturvetarjobb / Mölndal Visa alla naturvetarjobb i Mölndal
2026-06-16
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Scientist Safety Science, Clinical Pharmacology
Make a more meaningful impact to patients' lives around the globe
Here you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference to patients' lives. With science at its heart, this is the place where breakthroughs born in the lab become transformative medicines – for the world's most complex diseases. Answer unmet medical needs by pioneering the next wave of science, focusing on outcomes and shaping the patient ecosystem.
Join a key international site for AstraZeneca. Discover countless opportunities to grow and develop your personal career, experience and skills.
Always advancing our scientific knowledge and helping to shape the future of healthcare for the greatest and swiftest impact on disease.
We are seeking highly motivated, skilled Scientists with experience in Cell Biology, Automation and human advanced cell models.
You will perform in vitro investigative studies in advanced human cell models to seek a mechanistic understanding of toxicities from projects developing novel medicines, building new in vitro methods predictive of undesired in vivo effects.
You will have the opportunity to work closely with a team of Scientists to apply ground-breaking Imaging and Omics technologies and push the boundaries of predictive safety science with our vision in mind: to deliver innovative safety science to help restore patient's lives.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
What you will be doing:
You will be a member of the Safety Omics team within the Clinical Pharmacology and Safety Sciences department. Together with other hands-on lab scientists you will apply primary human 2D in vitro and 3D advanced systems to the discovery and development of safe and effective candidate drugs.
Specifically, you will:
Work in close collaboration with Biologists, Omics experts, Computational and AI scientists and other team members to set and answer critical project safety questions
Actively contribute to the experimental design, practical delivery and interpretation of data
Apply your expert knowledge and address capability gaps by contributing to the further development of advanced cell models (kidney, lung)
At AstraZeneca, we 're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
Qualifications
We are looking for a highly motivated scientist to work within a vibrant group at the leading edge of their field to support drug safety assessments, a critical component of the drug discovery and development process.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential.
Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/c48ecb52-749c-4333-953c-cb19163bee43
Pepparedsleden 1 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9966525