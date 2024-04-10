Scientist In vivo Bioscience at AZ Gothenburg
2024-04-10
Scientist In vivo Bioscience at AstraZeneca Gothenburg!
We are now looking for a Scientist to join the In vivo Bioscience team within Research and Early Development, Respiratory & Immunology at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden. Respiratory & Immunology is one of AstraZeneca 's main therapy areas. From a research perspective we work to understand, treat, modify and ultimately cure respiratory and autoimmune diseases. In this role, you will focus on mouse models of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a 9-month consulting assignment starting in May. You will be employed by TNG during the assignment period. Please note that the selection process is ongoing.
At AstraZeneca we 're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There 's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients, and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development.
Your Responsibilities
As part of the team, you will plan, execute and analyse ex vivo samples generated from in vivo studies to progress our drug discovery projects and generate publishable scientific insights. You will actively take part in scientific discussions to add valuable inputs in experimental design and data interpretation.
* You will be a vital member of the in vivo community and will contribute to the development and characterization of pre-clinical models of IBD to discover novel therapeutics.
* You will contribute to the analysis of in vivo studies with a specific focus on FACS analysis.
The Bigger Picture
This is a mainly lab-based role where you will be involved in ongoing projects focusing on pre-clinical experiments.
Our Expectations
* At last 5 years of experience with regular FACS analysis of mouse samples (organ processing and digestion, cell staining, antibody panel set up, proficient in the use of BD FACS DIVA machines and Flowjo).
* Ability to organize, execute and interpret the results from in vivo studies according to study plans in agreement with the team leader or other colleagues.
* Experience with other in vitro methodology in addition to FACS (ELISA/MSD and/or qRT-PCR) to analyze ex vivo samples generated from in vivo studies.
* Experience of maintaining the highest standards of welfare and ethical compliance and ensuring the integrity of the generated data. Familiar with using Good Statistical Practice in animal research and applying the 3R 's (reduction, refinement and replacement) across the full range of studies.
* Valid education required for compliance to work with live animals in Sweden.
* Excellent English written and oral communication skills, including presentation skills.
Desirable for the role:
* Degree in immunology (master or PHD) and understanding of autoimmune diseases with a specific focus on gut immunology.
* Several years of hands-on experience with rodents including live animal handling, drug administration through different routes (i.v, i.p., p.o.), blood and organ sampling and processing (colon, small intestine, spleen, lymph nodes).
* Experience with animal models of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and in vivo PK/PD relationships.
Interested?
