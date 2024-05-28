Scientist in Genome Medicines
Consultancy role for AstraZeneca
We are developing state-of-the-art technologies and models to advance gene and cell therapy approaches. AstraZeneca's Genome Editing Team in Gothenburg, Sweden, is now looking for a passionate Scientist to innovate in the field of Therapeutic Genome Editing. If you are looking for a fast-paced environment where your scientific insights can translate into meaningful impacts on patient lives, this is the position for you!
Meet us:
As a Scientist in the Genome Editing Team, you will join an international group of energetic researchers of various backgrounds who are excited about science and challenge its dogmas. We create a supportive and inclusive environment, and a fun atmosphere for everyone, independent of their preferences, experiences and beliefs. Our work focusses on basic yet translational research that is designed to reach the clinics. Especially, we are passionate about modifying genomes at will for therapeutic purposes.
Our successful candidate needs the ability to communicate, interact and collaborate with other team members, as well as across our AZ global functions and fields. Alongside this, our ideal candidate enjoys working in an innovative, proactive, forward-thinking, project-focused and goal-oriented way and shares our excitement about the latest gene-editing techniques.
Essential for the role:
• The detailed knowledge of Therapeutic Genome Editing - literature, technologies, competitive landscape
• Multidisciplinary laboratory experience and meticulous scientific knowledge in cell biology, molecular biology and genetics
• Cell culture work and cell biology (genome engineering, immunofluorescence, FACS)
• Molecular biology (DNA extraction, PCR, Amplicon-sequencing, Western blot)
Why AstraZeneca?
We are working towards treating, preventing, modifying and even curing some of the world's most complex diseases. Here we have the potential to grow our pipeline and positively impact the lives of billions of patients around the world.
