Scientist in Advanced Drug Delivery
2025-04-09
Scientist in Advanced Drug Delivery - AstraZeneca - Gothenburg - 7-month consultancy assignment
At AstraZeneca, we turn ideas into life-changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big, and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes, and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and drug products. Advanced Drug Delivery (ADD) resides within Pharmaceutical Sciences with a mission to provide novel products to AstraZeneca's clinical pipeline. Our portfolio of projects spans traditional small molecules, peptides, oligonucleotides to RNA-based therapeutics across AstraZeneca's therapy areas.
We are now recruiting a talented and motivated Scientist in the formulation area to join our New Modality Preformulation team within the Advanced Drug Delivery (ADD) function in Gothenburg, Sweden for a parental leave cover.
What You'll do
This is an exciting role where you will act as a key member of various project teams and provide your technical and scientific expertise into formulation design of biomacromolecules within the new modality area. As a Scientist, you will support drug projects from a formulation perspective in the discovery phase of the drug development process, working from target identification to candidate drug nomination. The role covers the development and characterisation of formulations of oligonucleotides of high complexity. You will support drug projects within your own function in the preclinical phase, and you will serve as a member of the cross-functional drug development project teams, representing your function and scientific area. You will work in close collaboration with formulation scientists, analytical chemists as well as biopharmaceutics experts in Gothenburg, Sweden, but also with colleagues in Cambridge, UK and Waltham, US.
Essential for the role:
• Masters or PhD degree in relevant scientific discipline (e.g., Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biotechnology or Pharmacy)
• Previous experience of working with biomacromolecules (e.g. RNA, proteins or peptides) or formulations of small molecules.
• Ability to work independently in a laboratory setting.
Desirables:
• Industrial experience in a pharmaceutical environment.
Soft skill:
• Scientific interest in exploratory formulation/characterisation work related to complex molecules, delivery systems and new technologies.
• Ability and desire/willingness to effectively communicate, network and build collaborative relationships with partners across disciplines and cultures, internally and externally, and independently lead and influence projects.
If your passion is science & technology, and you want to be part of a team that has a positive impact on patients' lives, then there's no better place to be. With us there are many opportunities to develop yourself and your career. From our diverse portfolio and teamwork to our cutting-edge innovations - it's a place for lifelong learning.
