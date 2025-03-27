Science Teacher
Clockwork Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Clockwork Bemanning & Rekrytering AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2025-03-27Om företaget
Clockwork skolrekrytering rekryterar och bemannar all skolpersonal inklusive elevhälsa.
Med stora upparbetade nätverk och fokus på hög kvalité har vi snabbt fått förtroende av Sveriges största utbildningsföretag och kommuner.
Vi är inte ytterligare ett bemanningsföretag, vi är Clockwork - och vi kan skola! Vi har själva bakgrund som lärare, så när ni samarbetar med oss får ni all vår kompetens på köpet.
Läs mer hur vi avlastar huvudmän i hela landet: www.clockworkpeople.se/skolbemanningochrekrytering
About the company
The Swedish School in London is a non-selective, independent school in South West London. We offer education predominantly taught in Swedish from Preschool to Sixth Form under the Swedish curriculum. We have around 210 motivated and engaged students, and we take pride in our friendly, supportive atmosphere and flat management structure. The school has nearly 50 employees, distributed on two different sites in Barnes and Kew.
We offer you a unique opportunity to teach abroad while following the Swedish curriculum in a warm and inclusive school community where teachers thrive, and for the right candidate, there is the potential to take on a part-time management role, along with work visa sponsorship and relocation support to ensure a smooth transition for successful applicants.
Your responsibilities
Are you a passionate Science Teacher looking for an exciting international opportunity? We are looking for two dedicated Science Teachers to teach a combination of Biology, Chemistry, General Science ("Naturkunskap"), Physics, and Mathematics. Teachers at the school also mentor a group of students, often with another colleague. These full-time positions start on 15 August 2025. For the right applicant, there may be an opportunity to combine teaching with a part-time management role in the Sixth Form
Your profile
Your profile:
We seek enthusiastic, student-focused educators with teaching qualifications in relevant subjects and age groups. The ideal candidates are confident and adaptable classroom practitioners with high expectations, capable of effectively engaging, motivating, and challenging pupils. They use formative and summative assessments to support learning and work well as team players, taking the initiative and sharing their expertise. Digital competence is essential; experience with SchoolSoft and Google Classroom is advantageous. An interest in programming and AI would also be beneficial. Fluency in Swedish is required, along with at least B2-level proficiency in English. While the right to work in the UK is desirable, it is not essential.
Your application
Due to visa requirements, your application must be in English and should include a cover letter explaining why you are the right candidate and outlining your subject interests, a comprehensive CV with no unexplained gaps, proof of teaching qualifications specifying the subjects covered, and two references from the last five years, including one from a manager.
Email your application to Deputy Headteacher Anette Elving Ferm at aelvingferm@swedishschool.org.uk
, with "Science Teacher" as the subject line. The application deadline is 11 April 2025 (rolling applications - we may fill the roles early).
Please contact Anette Elving Ferm if you have any questions. She is the current Deputy Headteacher and incoming Headteacher from 12 April via email aelvingferm@swedishschool.org.uk
or mobile +44 (0)7494 118 816. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "16990". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Clockwork Bemanning & Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 556913-7325), http://www.clockworkpersonal.se Arbetsplats
Clockwork Skolbemanning & Rekrytering AB Kontakt
Jonny Gebara jonny.gebara@clwork.se +46 70 821 53 43 Jobbnummer
9249736