School Counsellor
2024-08-18
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
IES Sundbyberg was established in 2018 and offers outstanding bilingual education to 780 students in grades 4-9 and a fulfilling career opportunity for around 80 employees. We follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English. IES Sundbyberg needs a substitute for our current Kurator/Counsellor in Senior School Y7-9 during school year 2024/2025. This role requires highly visible leadership and a passion for student safety, well-being and development.
At Internationella Engelska Skolan Sundbyberg we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos and established routines, with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all students, with applications accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
The role
The Counsellor in Senior School will participate in the Student Care Team/Elevhälsan and work with the students in Y7-9. You will work closely with the staff and especially the Student Care Managers and Assistant Principal for the Senior School as well as lead the school forward in pastoral affairs within the senior school, Y7-9. You will also collaborate with the Special Education Department when it comes to students with academic needs and concerns. It is a must that you are fluent in Swedish since the majority of the talks with the students and guardians will be in Swedish as well as the communication to other authorities, like Socialtjänsten and the Police.
Who are you?
You are a visible role model with a strong presence in the daily life of the school. You have the ability to engage and inspire both students and staff, you believe in the IES Ethos and walk the talk. You are flexible and adaptable to change, have a listening ear, whilst focusing on outcomes and keeping an umbrella perspective. You have teaching qualifications, a proven track record in student care and leadership experience. Bilingualism (Swedish and English) is a must as you will be working with staff, students, guardians and outside authorities.
Application
