SAP Test Manager
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-02-05
The Test Manager oversees all testing activities in a large-scale SAP transformation program. This role ensures solution quality across SAP modules, integrations, data, and technical components. The Test Manager leads the planning, execution, and reporting of all test phases and collaborates closely with business stakeholders, IT teams, and implementation partners.
Key Responsibilities
Define and maintain the test strategy, plan, and quality standards.
Lead test cycles including SIT, E2E, UAT, regression, and performance testing.
Coordinate test activities across SAP workstreams, business teams, and vendors.
Manage defect triage, prioritization, and resolution processes.
Oversee test environments, data readiness, and test management tools.
Provide clear progress reporting, risk identification, and go-live readiness assessments.
Lead and support test teams, including business testers and SI partners.
Increase level of automated testing in use throughout the SAP landscape
Required Experience & Skills
Proven experience as Test Manager in large SAP ECC/S/4HANA programs.
Strong understanding of SAP business processes and integration landscapes.
Expertise in structured testing methodologies and test management tools
