SAP Test Lead - Västeras
Justera Group AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2025-10-27
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Justera Group AB i Västerås
, Enköping
, Uppsala
, Södertälje
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are seeking an experienced and structured Test Lead with strong SAP expertise to oversee testing activities within production IT applications as part of a robotics spin-off program. The role involves defining and executing comprehensive test strategies across complex IT landscapes, ensuring high-quality delivery and effective risk management. You will collaborate closely with Application Managers, technology vendors, and other key stakeholders, acting as a bridge between business teams and development functions. The ideal candidate is adept at working in both agile and traditional project environments and can drive testing excellence from strategy through execution.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and implement overall test strategies and plans for multiple systems and integrations.
Lead and coordinate test teams across different phases and workstreams.
Manage and execute risk-based testing and test design for both ERP and non-ERP applications.
Oversee testing for integration tools and ensure end-to-end system validation.
Utilize test management tools such as Azure DevOps, HP ALM, JIRA, TestRail, and Selenium.
Provide progress reporting, follow-up, and communication with project management and stakeholders.
Ensure compliance with company procedures, quality standards, and project objectives regarding cost, safety, and timelines.
Define, in collaboration with key stakeholders, the scope of work, resource needs, schedule, and work allocation for assigned projects
Professional Experience and Qualifications
Proven experience as a Test Lead in large-scale IT projects, preferably within automotive, life sciences, or manufacturing sectors.
Hands-on experience in test management across both agile (Scrum, SAFe) and traditional delivery models.
Solid background in integration, system, acceptance, and regression testing.
Demonstrated experience with SAP and related integration tools.
Strong understanding of non-ERP business applications.
Industry knowledge in Supply Chain Management and manufacturing environments.
Skilled in coordinating both internal teams and third-party resources.
Requirements:
Test Leadership in IT Projects
Test Strategy Development and Execution
SAP Knowledge and Experience
Familiarity with Test Tools (Azure DevOps, HP ALM, JIRA, TestRail, Selenium)
Strong Communication and Stakeholder Management Skills
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Deepali hrteam@justeragroup.com 793449594 Jobbnummer
9576108