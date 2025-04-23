SAP Basis consultant
Assignment Overview - Senior SAP BASIS & Infrastructure Engineer
We are currently seeking a seasoned Technical Engineer with strong expertise in SAP BASIS and infrastructure to take on a senior-level consulting assignment.
Role Type: Senior Technical Engineer - SAP BASIS & Infra specialization
Engagement Level: Full-time (100%)
Remote Work: Up to 50% of the assignment can be performed remotely
Duration: From May 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025
Location: Onsite work based in Stockholm
Language Requirements: Fluency in English is mandatory; proficiency in Swedish is an advantage
This assignment is ideal for a professional with solid experience in SAP environments, infrastructure operations, and enterprise-level IT landscapes
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
