Sanctions Lead Project Leader
Incluso AB Stockholm / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Stockholm i Stockholm
We are looking for a Sanctions Lead Project Leader for a global company in Stockholm.
Detailed description of work task to be carried out
The Lead Project Leader will lead the initiation phase on a comprehensive Sanctions Screening Transformation programme within the Sanctions Unit. This critical role will work through the initiation phase of the delivery of a multi year programme to oversee the end-to-end transformation of both customer and transaction sanctions screening processes, systems, and controls to ensure ongoing compliance with global regulatory standards, alignment with strategic principles within the wider organisation and contribution to organisational goals including supporting greater customer experiences while improving efficiency and inherent cost of supplying sanctions screening services. The role requires experience from having delivered a transformation like this before, strategic leadership, strong programme and change management skills, and in-depth knowledge of financial crime prevention, particularly in sanctions screening and compliance.
Key Responsibilities:
Programme Leadership:
o Lead the initiation of a comprehensive Sanctions Screening Transformation Programme, aligning with wider organisational strategy and principles.
o Provide clear communication across both the programme and wider organisational landscape
Stakeholder Management & Communication
o Identify, engage with and manage senior stakeholders across the organisation.
o Act as the primary senior point of contact for all programme-related matters
o Provide clear, relevant and suitably targeted communication across all levels of the organisation when needed
Programme Delivery of the initiation phase
o Lead the planning and delivery of the sanctions screening transformation programme in the initiation phase, including defining programme structure, establishing clear scope, objectives, and deliverables.
Risk & Compliance Oversight
o Ensure the programme and its deliveries adhere to internal and external compliance requirements, including regulatory standards and industry best practices.
Budget & Resource Management:
o Manage the programme budget, ensuring optimal use of resources and alignment with financial constraints.
Reporting & Governance:
o Establish governance structures, including regular programme steering committee meetings, status reporting, and issue escalation processes.
Description of knowledge and experience
• Experience of having delivered an initiative phase of a tranformation program within Sanctions
• Significant experience working with delivery constraints such as the time, cost and quality triangle to achieve desirable business outcomes
• Significant experience working and commnicating with senior stakeholders and managing complex challenges across large organisations
• Significant experience of multiple change environments using a wide range of change methodologies
• Experience of developing and securing decision on a complex Business Case including full breadth of considerations across the CapEx & OpEx landscape
• Experience of Target Operating Model activity, including securing the wider organisational agreements required to underpin an end state (SLAs, IGAs, OLAs)
• Experience of leading or playing key role in leading RFP activities including shaping question sets, assessing responses and facilitating decisioning.
• A Bachelor's Degree or significant equivalent experience
• Strong English language communication skills (oral and written)
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm with 25% remote work possibility. Start is in January, 9 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Stockholm Jobbnummer
9051276