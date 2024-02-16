Sales Representative (m/f/d)
To strengthen our Passenger Department, we are looking at our headquarters in Travemünde as soon as possible for a
International Sales Representative B2B (m/f/d)
Do you want to be part of TT-Line and work for a market leader who offers a sustainable and fast link across the Baltic Sea between Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Sweden? Are you also passionate about Sales & Marketing and have a strong commercial understanding? Then come and join our motivated Sales & Marketing team for group travels at TT-Line.
The area of responsibility includes:
* Sales of ferry transport and travel packages on the German & Scandinavian market for group travel
* Support of existing B2B customers
* Acquisition of new customers
* Regular customer visits nationally and internationally
* Independent project work
* Participation in and organization of trade fairs
* General sales and marketing activities
To be expected:
* Completed commercial vocational training or university/university of applied sciences degree or similar qualification
* Advantageous: Experience in sales and customer acquisition
* A success-orientated, structured, and independent way of working
* Very Good analytical skills
* A sense of responsibility and team-orientation
* Very good MS Office skills (Outlook, Word, Excel, Power Point)
* Good written and spoken English, knowledge of Swedish would be desirable.
* Enthusiasm for travelling
* Class B driving licence
We offer:
* A dynamic and committed team with a lot of fun at work and a friendly atmosphere
* A promising position in a growing and successful company
* Flat hierarchies and short decision-making paths
* Working in a motivated, open-minded and international environment
* Modern office space with a fantastic view of the Skandinavienkai and the Trave
* An extensive introductory phase
* Regular trips with the TT-Line ships to our other office locations
You can look forward to an interesting, varied, and challenging job as well as an international environment with the opportunity to develop yourself further.
A compensation package is provided for this permanent position that is commensurate with the responsibility of this position.
We are looking forward to receiving your application, stating your salary expectations and your possible starting date. Ersättning
