Sales & Order Admin To Samsung (Temp)
2025-04-28
We are currently looking for a Sales & Order Administrator to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible.
About the company:
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
Role Tasks:
• Order release and align orders according to demand plan.
• Secure PO-SO alignment with customers.
• Inform customers of shortage and order changes.
• Pricing
• In this role, it 's important to follow the daily work routines and manage your order planning on time. You should also be able to communicate effectively with different stakeholders.
Main competence:
• Organising and Executing - Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
• Supporting and Co-operating - Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
• Interacting and Presenting - Communicates and networks effectively. Successfully persuades and influences others. Relates to others in a confident and relaxed manner.
Most relevant previous work experience:
• Minimum 1-2 years of working experience within SCM, logistics
• Intermediate Excel skills
Required language skills:
• English
• Swedish is a plus
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
Samsung is a fast-moving industry and there are many opportunities to grow and develop. In order to enjoy working with us, you must be a person who appreciates a fast-paced environment, adapts well to change and can take own initiative. Ersättning
