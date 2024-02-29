Sales Manager to AktivBo
About AktivBo
AktivBo is a knowledge-based proptech company that helps real estate companies achieve concrete and measurable improvements for tenants. Founded in 1991 and with over 30 years of experience, AktivBo is now a data-driven SaaS company that comprehensively supports real estate companies in improving efficiency and profitability.
Through tenant surveys and data collection along with analytics and actionable insights, our analytics platform enables our clients to make smarter decisions. Over 450 housing and real estate companies in a total of ten countries continuously measure and compare themselves with the support of AktivBo. Our customer base also includes some of the largest real estate companies in Germany.
Your mission
As our Sales Manager you will be responsible for closing deals with B2B customers and driving growth by identifying potential customers and markets. You will work hands-on by building relationships with potential customers, be it through attending industry events, networking, cold calling or via digital sales platforms. You will also be responsible for
• Researching and analyzing potential customers
• Initial phone contact, making appointments and acquiring new customers from the real estate industry
• Product and service presentations, directly to customers or via online demos
• Developing strategies for business development and achieving sales targets
• Identifying business opportunities in the DACH region
• Taking responsibility for the entire sales cycle
• CRM maintenance, tracking of KPIs and continuous development and implementation of action plans to improve results
We are looking for
To be successful in this role, you should have at least a few years' experience in a similar sales role in B2B, preferably within platform or consulting services. Most importantly, you should have a high level of self-management.
• You drive sales with the support of your team.
• You are communicative, open and have no problem building business relationships.
• To be successful in this position, you need excellent language skills in German and English (written and spoken).
• You are passionate about sales and excel in acquisition skills.
• You have an independent, structured and self-reliant way of working.
• You enjoy presenting to small and large customers and see yourself as a real team player.
• You are persistent and remain motivated even over longer sales cycles.
• You are interested in innovative technical products and have the ability to understand and present them.
Why AktivBo?
At AktivBo, you will be responsible for sales on the German market and will receive a high level of support from the Group management. At AktivBo there are many opportunities for personal development and growth. You will be part of a motivated team and an international company with headquarters in Stockholm and an office in Hamburg. We offer flexible working hours and an attractive office in Stockholm (Östermalm). You will receive modern, technical equipment (Apple MacBook and iPhone).
Application
We interview on an ongoing basis so don't wait to apply. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact recruiter Frida Greve at frida.greve@aktivbo.se
