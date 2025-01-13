Sales Manager Nordics, Apem Stockholm
Sales Manager - Nordics
Location: Kista, StockholmReporting to: EVP, Sales EMEA
Do you thrive on building successful teams and driving business growth? APEM AB is looking for an experienced and dynamic Sales Manager to lead our commercial activities in the Nordic region (Sweden, Denmark, Norway). Join us in developing innovative solutions in the field of human-machine interface (HMI) and expanding our market presence. You will lead a team of seven people: four field sales representatives and three inside sales representatives. Therefore, it is important that you have successfully managed a similar team in the past. Previous experience in governance, HR, or administrative roles is also an advantage. For further information see: www.apem.com
Responsibilities:
Define and implement the Nordic commercial strategy to increase sales, market share, and profitability.
Lead, motivate, and develop internal and external sales teams.
Build and maintain key customer relationships and develop new business opportunities.
Collaborate with marketing, R&D, logistics, and production to deliver tailored solutions.
Monitor sales performance, report key metrics to senior management, and adjust strategies to the local markets as needed.
Represent APEM AB at industry events and promote our brand visibility.
Qualifications:
MBA or equivalent degree (preferred).
Minimum 5-10 years of experience in technical B2B sales, ideally within the safety or electromechanical industry.
Proven track record in business development (hunting and farming) and team leadership.
In-depth knowledge of the Nordic market and relevant industries.
Fluency in Swedish and English, Knowledge of Danish or Norwegian is, of course, an advantage
Driving license.
Strong strategic, analytical, and communication skills.
Why Join Us?
At APEM AB, you'll be part of a global team focused on delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to our clients. We offer a collaborative environment where your contributions drive success. This role is ideal for someone who is passionate about making an impact and growing within an industry leader.
For further information please contact our recruitment consultant Hanne Rubino +46 730 01 59 11 orHarry Rubino +46 733 763930.
