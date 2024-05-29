Sales Manager, Ikea Kållered
WE ALREADY HAVE INTERNAL PREFERRED CANDIDATES WITHIN IKEA FOR THIS POSITION
In May earlier this year we finally opened the long-awaited new IKEA store in Kållered! A completely new, unique and extraordinary store that always strives for being in the forefront developing excellence in customer meeting, inspiration and highly efficient operation. We are now looking for a Sales Manager who through strong customer focus, drive and commitment contributes to meet and exceed our customers' expectations - every day.
Welcome to Gothenburg with over 300.000 households and a population of about 650.000 people and is one of Europe's fastest growing cities. IKEA Gothenburg consist of two large store units and two Plan and order Points. The units are working close to create one market approach in the eye of the co-workers and customers. The Kållered store attracts around 1,8 million visits per year, a large number of online visits and a growing demand for our home furnishing knowledge. With a lot of different living situations in the area there is a perfect opportunity for us, with our expertise, to create great solutions for everyday life.
We are looking for you who are passionate about inspiring, leading and developing people to create everyday growth in our local market. You enjoy working in a fast-paced operational environment where you encourage an innovative, open and honest atmosphere where give and take feedback is a natural part of your daily leadership. You are driven by achieving excellent results and creating a high level of customer satisfaction.
To succeed in this assignment, you will create togetherness; build strong relationships and collaborate and co-create with your many colleagues at IKEA Kållered. You work close to and listen to our customers and co-workers and help us to question ourselves, learn and developed to be adaptable. You will be the one with the courage to question exiting solutions and invite all to contribute seeking change, finding better ways and building new competences.
We are looking for you, with a seniority in leadership and in our internal sales processes. Preferably you have experience from a big volume store working with a market area approach.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITY
As a Sales Manager at IKEA Kållered you will secure a consistent, seamless positive customer experience through all our sales channels. You will have full responsibility for IKEA Kållered's sales functions.
To succeed in this assignment you:
• secure a consistent, seamless positive customer experience through all channels.
• secure commerciality through the shopping experience.
• secure competent and high-performing teams and leaders who inspire and empower every co-worker to understand their contribution.
• deliver and lead the commercial action plan for your store.
• maximise sales and sustained long-term profitability.
• motivate and inspire your team to promote our range, services and knowledge within home furniture and to develop the business.
• will be a part of the Commercial Team in the store, contributing with your experience and strong knowledge in sales and our sales processes to find the best ways of working.
• contribute with your knowledge about our customers and their life at home to create, implement and follow up the Business plan for the store.
• take great responsibility, have a high drive and like to work in a structed way.
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
The sales function in Kållered consists of 14 leaders and 120 co-workers. You will be a very important member of the store management team as well as the store duty team. You report to the Deputy Market Manager and 4 managers report to you. You will contribute with both your expertise in sales and all your experience and knowledge in questions for the store and the market. During the past most customers come to the store, but things have changed, and it is now time to create a world class customer experience independent of the way the customer wants to shop. Are you ready to join us on this journey?
This is a permanent, full-time position. Start date as soon as possible, as agreed upon. Some mobility support is offered.
You mainly work daytime on weekdays, but also every fourth weekend and one evening a week.
Last day to apply is the 9th of June 2024.
