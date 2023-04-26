Sales Manager
About the company
Presis Konsult is an IT Consultancy delivering and supporting our clients' operations on their developing projects. We now need to expand our workforce with more employees who want to be involved in driving our development forward. In our consultancy, we have highly skilled employees, so you can be rest assured that you will be collaborating with the brightest in your field. Our niche is delivering high value through quality and precision as this is how most of our services and delivery are viewed by our clients. As a result of the above, you are guaranteed maximum development as an employee via established strategy and structure.
Job description
We are looking for a Sales Manager to join us at Presis Konsult. You will be collaborative and inclusive in helping our customers while being part of a fun, team-oriented culture. You will provide exceptional customer service and have our customer's needs in mind while assisting them in finding products and solutions. You will be creating the customer experience through use of selling skills and extensive product knowledge, understanding and communication.
Responsibilities
Manage a high volume of daily outbound emails and calls to targeted accounts.
Develop targeted call lists.
Create personalized outreach in the form of emails and calls.
Utilize social selling techniques to expand network and open new sales opportunities.
Process unqualified inquiries to pre-qualified opportunities.
Provide exceptional customer service to inbound inquiries from potential customers.
Document your activities within a customer relationship management (CRM) database such as Salesforce or HubSpot.
Requirement
We are looking for someone with a goal mindset and who understands the sales process from initiation to completion. You are proactive and attentive to details. You also have the following competencies below and not limiting to:
Bachelor's degree in marketing, Communication, or related field, preferred.
5 years' experience in sales or related.
Ability to work well in a collaborative environment.
Strong written and oral communication in English and Swedish.
Ability to problem-solve and manage time autonomously.
Maintain a positive attitude and focus on customer satisfaction in a fast-paced environment.
