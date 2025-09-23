Sales Development Representative
2025-09-23
Are you looking to kickstart your career in sales? At Nimblr, we're growing fast and are now looking for a Sales Development Representative (SDR) to join our Sales team in Malmö. This is a fantastic opportunity to step into the world of B2B cybersecurity sales, learn from experienced senior colleagues, and develop the skills that will set you up for a long-term career.
Key Responsibilities Drive outbound sales activities with a strong focus on cold-calling potential customers.
Book qualified meetings for our senior sales team, ensuring a strong pipeline for new business opportunities.
Learn and follow Nimblr's sales cadence, while developing your own sales style.
Collaborate closely with senior sales colleagues, receiving hands-on coaching and structured onboarding.
Contribute to a positive, ambitious, and supportive sales culture.
What we are looking for Someone at the start of their sales career, eager to learn and grow into the role.
Previous experience in a SDR role or similar role focusing on making high volumes of calls, e.g. from telemarketing.
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English, with the ability to hold professional and engaging conversations.
Great interpersonal skills, with the ability to connect with people easily and adjust your approach.
A positive mindset, persistence, and genuine motivation to succeed in sales.
Nice to have
Additional language skills beyond Swedish and English
Experience in either B2B or B2C sales, preferably within IT
Interest or experience in cybersecurity
What we offer A chance to learn directly from senior sales colleagues with proven experience.
A structured onboarding programme designed to help you succeed.
A permanent, full-time role with a competitive salary plus commission
A dynamic, fast-growing company where your efforts will have a real impact and where you can grow your career.
A supportive team culture, based at our Malmö office.
A chance to work at the forefront of cybersecurity, helping protect businesses worldwide.
A close-knit team of founders who are passionate about what they do.
At Nimblr, we believe in taking care of our team. We offer a wide range of perks designed to support your well-being, growth, and work-life balance. Enjoy flexible hours, Give-Me-A-Break-Day, wellness hours, and the freedom to work from any of our offices across Europe
Who are we?
Nimblr is a fast-growing, cutting-edge cybersecurity company with offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Portugal and Vietnam. We're a dynamic team of 60+ employees passionate about making a real impact in the world of Security Awareness. Nimblr offers a cloud-based cyber security training platform, leveraging expertise from IT security, e-learning, and behavioural psychology. Our engaging training equips customers' workforces with the skills and knowledge needed to strengthen their resilience against potential cyber threats.
Apply now
Don't miss the chance to make an impact, develop your skills, and grow with us. We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nimblr AB
(org.nr 559190-6903), https://nimblr.se Arbetsplats
Nimblr Jobbnummer
9523013