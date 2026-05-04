Sales Development Representative
Nimblr AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2026-05-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nimblr AB i Malmö
Sales Development Representative
Are you looking to begin or further develop your career in sales? Nimblr is growing and is now seeking a Sales Development Representative (SDR) to join our team in Malmö. In this role, you will support sales executives by generating and qualifying leads, booking meetings, and contributing to a more efficient and structured sales process. It's an ideal position for someone keen to enter the world of B2B cybersecurity sales, gain hands-on experience, and learn from seasoned professionals. You'll be part of a collaborative and ambitious environment where you can build the skills and foundations for a long-term career in sales.
Key Responsibilities
Identify and connect with potential customers through outbound activities, with a strong focus on cold calling.
Qualify leads by understanding customer needs, challenges, and decision-making processes.
Book high-quality meetings for our sales executives, helping to build a strong and consistent pipeline.
Work with Nimblr's sales cadence while testing, learning, and refining your own outreach approach.
Maintain accurate and updated records of all activities in our CRM system, Hubspot.
Collaborate closely with senior sales colleagues, making the most of coaching, feedback, and shared learnings.
Build foundational knowledge in B2B sales and cybersecurity to communicate value effectively to prospects.
Play an active role in shaping a positive, ambitious, and supportive team environment.
What we are looking for
You have experience from a B2C or B2B sales or customer-facing role, with a clear motivation to develop within sales.
Comfortable working with high activity levels, ideally with experience in outbound calling, telemarketing, customer service, or similar sales roles.
You have strong communication skills in both Swedish and English, and are comfortable holding professional and engaging conversations.
Good interpersonal skills, with the ability to adapt your approach based on the customer and situation.
A resilient and positive mindset, with persistence, curiosity, and a genuine drive to succeed and grow in a sales career.
Nice to have
Additional language skills beyond Swedish and English.
Interest in technology or cybersecurity.
What We Offer
A chance to learn directly from senior sales colleagues with proven experience.
A dynamic, collaborative environment with a strong company culture.
Opportunities to grow professionally and take on new challenges.
Freedom to improve processes and make an impact on how we work -your input truly matters.
The chance to work at the forefront of cybersecurity, helping protect businesses worldwide.
A close-knit team of founders who are passionate about what they do.
At Nimblr, we believe in taking care of our team. Beyond a competitive salary- and commission model, we offer a wide range of perks designed to support your well-being, growth, and work-life balance. Enjoy flexibility, Give-Me-A-Break-Day, wellness hours, and the chance to work from one of our offices across Europe
Who are we?
Nimblr has offices and employees across all Nordic countries, as well as in Portugal, the Baltics, Poland, and Vietnam, with a talented team of nearly 70 people. The company is in a fast and exciting growth phase. Nimblr offers a cloud-based platform for cybersecurity training, built on expertise in IT security, e-learning, and behavioural psychology. Our engaging training equips employees with the skills and knowledge needed to strengthen resilience against potential cyber threats.
Apply now
Does this sound like the challenge you are looking for? Don't miss this opportunity - we look forward to receiving your application.
We apply a probationary period in accordance with national laws and regulations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7675307-1979628". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nimblr AB
(org.nr 559190-6903), https://nimblrab.teamtailor.com
Monbijougatan 17C (visa karta
)
211 53 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Nimblr Jobbnummer
9889932