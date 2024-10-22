Sales Consultant at Prodikt.com
2024-10-22
Build a better world (together with us)!
We are a green tech company, with extensive experience in sustainable services. We deliver two platforms, a world-leading marketplace for connecting architects and manufacturers (bimobject.com) and the unique sustainability platform Prodikt (www.prodikt.com), focusing on stakeholders and actors in the construction and property sector. To fuel these platforms, we develop BIM objects and EPDs. Additionally, we provide an LCA software that integrates unique blockchain technology, bringing supply chain and operations together in an LCA context.
Together with us, you will make a difference - both for our clients and the planet. We offer you the unique opportunity to be part of a small team within a global company of 150 employees. If that isn't the perfect mix of agility and stability, we don't know what is. Welcome to a workplace where we believe in inclusion with open and honest conversations, where we always support each other and together quickly adapt and raise our offering to the next level. We love new ideas and perspectives and strongly encourage people with diverse backgrounds and experiences to apply.
Who are you?
We are looking for a social, self-motivated, energetic Sales Consultant with a passion for building long-lasting relations with a broad variety of customers within the building industry. You are an outgoing people's-person who does not hesitate to take action and wants to be a part of our society's green transition. You thrive in a small team where you collaborate with your peers to create the best possible solutions.
More about your experience
Are curious about the SaaS industry and have previous experience within sales, support or service of any kind
Not afraid of picking up the phone and try other strategies to create new sales opportunities
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English. Additional European languages are a bonus.
Extra awesome
Demonstrated skills in inbound and outbound prospecting
Prior experience of sales in a B2B company, preferably for a SaaS Solution
Have some experience in the building industry and its complexity
As our new Sales Consultant, you will...
You will be part of a fun, entrepreneurial, and ambitious team from day one, in which you will play a key role. The market is moving fast and we need a colleague who can develop fast and drive sales from A-Z. You will work towards the Swedish market.
Your responsibilities and tasks:
Close collaboration with your immediate team within project solutions as well as the Nordic commercial team in order to drive the development of your market
Actively work with strategic prospecting
Drive the entire sales cycle from initial engagement to closed sales and create your own engaging sales pipeline
Engage in sustainability and real-estate event and network with our stakeholders
Educate potential customers on our platform Prodikt
Travel to exhibitions or other offices within BIMobject
Practicalities
This is a hybrid position. Your manager is located in Gävle and your team in Malmö and Stockholm so you can be based in any of those locations.
We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that applicants rarely meet (or feel that they meet) every single criterion. We also recognize that many skills and backgrounds can contribute to success in this role. So, if this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply even if you can't "check every box."
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of who we are, meaning that we never want to stop experimenting and learning, and we love to see our people grow. We prioritise continuous personal development by investing in our employees. Finally, and maybe most importantly, we want all our employees to have the opportunity to shape their work and have their say in how we drive our company forward. It all comes down to our core values: Raise it, Do it, Together. Does it match who you are and where you want to work? Then we are excited to hear from you!
We are proud to foster a workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product for our users and our customers. We value this deeply, and we encourage everyone to come and be a part of changing the way the industry works.
Applications will be reviewed continuously, so please send yours as soon as possible but no later than 10th of November.
We can't wait to meet you!
Applications will be reviewed continuously, so please send yours as soon as possible but no later than 10th of November.
This is a full-time position.
