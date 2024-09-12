Sales and Marketing Manager
Sales and Marketing Manager for Wendre Group
Wendre Group, one of Europe's leading producers of bedding products, is seeking a Sales and Marketing Manager to join our team. With manufacturing units in Estonia and Poland, and sales offices across Sweden, Estonia, Finland, Germany, and Poland, we pride ourselves on our innovation, quality, and environmental consciousness. We produce 18 million quilts & pillows and 600,000 beds & mattresses annually, with a turnover of EUR126.5 million and a workforce of around 800 employees.
Location: preferably located in Sweden at any location.
About the role As the Head of Sales and Marketing Strategy, you will play a critical role in leading and executing our sales and marketing initiatives across the company. Reporting directly to the COO, you will be responsible for developing and implementing customer strategies, consolidating sales forecasts, and lead four segment managers to the new product-driven structures and continue develop the industry. This role involves balancing business strategies, establishing long-term plans and together with the team work towards mutual goals.
As Sales and Marketing Manager you will be part of the executive management team and contribute as an active member. You will also work closely with other central functions such as procurement/sourcing, finance, product development, IT, and a brand manager.
Key Responsibilities - Lead and drive the company's sales and marketing strategy. - Develop, evaluate, and follow up on customer strategies. - Manage specific key customer accounts. - Foster communication and strategic alignment between local and central management.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we expect you to have a higher education (post-secondary) and experience of working in an international environment. You have extensive experience in leading sales and marketing strategic work, leadership experience and involvement in executive management teams. A requirement for this role is that you have experience in B2B and B2C, both on a strategic level and hands on. Also, previous experience in leading change management.
We also expect you to be fluent in English, both spoken and written, have strong computer and system proficiency.
We see it as highly desirable if you have experience from the same industry.
We are looking for a candidate who has got a strong understanding of business operations and decision-making skills that will drive our commercial success. You thrive in dynamic environments and demonstrate the ability to easily adjust to changing priorities and circumstances. A customer and saled-focused mindset is essential, as you will prioritize the needs of our clients and build the customer strategy.
Collaboration is key, and you excel in team settings, valuing diverse perspectives and contributing to collective goals. Additionally, we see your ability to communicate with and motivate your team as an important skill.
What We Offer An opportunity to be part of a leading European company known for its innovation and quality. A challenging and dynamic role with significant growth potential. A collaborative and supportive work environment. Flexible working conditions with potential placement across Europe.
About Wendre Group Wendre Group is recognized as one of Europe's largest and most innovative bedding product manufacturers. Our mission is to create value by providing best-in-class products and sleeping solutions. We are committed to sustainability, reusing up to 95% of our production leftovers. Our vision is to maintain our position as a leading European bedroom supplier, with ambitious growth plans to double our revenue within the next 3-5 years through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.
Join Us If you are a strategic thinker with a passion for sales and marketing, and you are ready to lead a dynamic team in a rapidly growing company, we want to hear from you. Apply today and be part of Wendre Group's exciting journey towards growth and innovation.
Submit your application
For questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact the responsible recruitment team below.
We use work psychological tests in the selection process. You will be asked to respond to and motivate how you meet the mandatory and desirable qualifications for the position in terms of education, experience, and skills. Our initial focus will be on the mandatory requirements and your personal potential. Later stages will include personal interviews with both us and the client, as well as references.
Apply for the position by clicking "apply" and registering in our database, in accordance with GDPR guidelines.
The position may be filled before the application deadline.
We look forward to meeting you in the process!
Karolin Loström, 0721-47 92 36, karolin.lostrom@unikresurs.se
Jonas Henrikson, 0767-781505, jonas.henrikson@unikresurs.se
