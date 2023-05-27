Sales Administrator
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Sales Administrator for an international company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 7 months contract to begin with.
Assignment Description
We develop and produce world-class powertrain solutions for a global market, with a heritage from other well known automotive companies. We're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing with manufacturing capabilities in two continents. We create value for customers and consumers by producing high-efficiency, low-emission engines that already power millions of vehicles.
Now, our goal is to re-imagine motion for the future with powertrain technologies that are both sustainable and practical.
There are unlimited possibilities within our company for collaborative people who are ready to make the difference. We are re-imagining motion for a brighter future. Exploring how to push our environmental impact towards zero. Designing tomorrow's powertrain solutions for automotive and beyond. Join us on our journey!
The sales administrator will support the Sales and Market functions. The support will include:
Preparing agendas
Taking meeting minutes
Lead/support in misc forums
Manage/follow-up orders incl Inovicing
Prepare material for misc meetings/presentations (sales material)
Coordinate activities with other functions
Compile KPI & status reports
Requirements
Knowledge in SAP or ERP system
Experience from similar positions
Experience from working in a big global company
Attention to details
Ability to coordinate several activities
Structured
Microsoft Office
100% fluency in both Swedish and English
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 7 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter (in English!) as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7825749