Sales Administration Assistant
Large company with great ambitions and close relations
efficy is a leading European Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that provides businesses of all sizes with complete, flexible, customizable, and scalable software to enable their growth. efficy's platform includes products for marketing automation, sales, project management, customer service, and customer nurturing. Currently, more than 300,000 users from 63 countries use efficy's tool.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brussels, efficy's around 500 employees work in local offices in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain,Hong Kong, or remotely.
Our mission is to contribute to the success of every company by helping them transform customer data into customer insight while simplifying the work of their employees.
In efficy, two days are rarely the same, and things are changing rapidly. So, fasten your seat belt, and join us on the journey.
A unique work experience & company culture
We want our employees to thrive in their daily lives, and therefore you can expect challenges, online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and lots more. Communication is informal, and your colleagues are only a short call away.
Your Impact
"As a Sales Administration Assistant, you will be at the heart of our operations, ensuring seamless order processing, invoicing, and license administration while delivering top-notch service to our valued customers. Your role extends beyond the desk as you support our dynamic sales team across the diverse markets of the Nordics and Asia. Working in collaboration is key as you'll engagewith colleagues from different corners of the globe, ensuring every aspect of our sales operations runs like clockwork."
Key Responsibilities
Order management
Invoicing
Licenses management
Reply to customers requests
Update of the internal tools
Cash collection (contact with customers, internal legal team & third-party collectors)
Support to Sales team
Perimeter: Nordics / Asia
About YOU
University graduate or equivalent.
Minimum 2 years relevant experience in Sales Administration
Highly collaborative, enabling a working partnership with multiple team members across countries.
Attention to details, well organized, a good team player, sensitive to figures.
Able to work flexibly and respond to changing business priorities.
Good command of written & spoken English
Worked in a multinational corporate environment is preferred.
Strong MS Office and IT skills, familiar with CRM system is a plus.
We offer YOU
A competitive salary package with a bonus system and a referral program
A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset where we will listen to your ideas and support you to make it happen
High flexibility and hybrid work is part of our DNA
State-of-the-art offices with our unique co-living-co-working concept where teamwork is the norm
International growing opportunities and internal mobility
Events: team lunches, after work, sports, trips
Learning opportunities: languages, tech, product, sales techniques, leadership
Do you have questions about this position? Please contact jobs@efficy.com
Find more jobs at https://jobs.efficy.com.
efficy is a people-first employer. We offer equal opportunities to all our candidates. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our people. We welcome you, and everything that makes you-well, you. That includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status. So, if you're interested in joining us, please feel free to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
