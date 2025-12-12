SailPoint Infrastructure Engineer at Swedbank - Identity Management
2025-12-12
Do you have a passion for Identity and Access Management, and are you looking to work in a dynamic environment where Security is Everyone's Business?
As a SailPoint Engineer, you will design, implement, and maintain identity governance and administration (IGA) solutions using SailPoint. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure secure and efficient identity and access management processes that align with organizational goals. Your experience will be instrumental as we transition towards cloud-based IAM solutions vital for protecting sensitive financial data.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Design, implement, and maintain SailPoint IdentityIQ infrastructure to support both on-prem and cloud environments.
Lead and contribute to cloud identity orchestration initiatives, ensuring seamless integration of identity services across Azure, AWS, and other platforms.
Collaborate with IAM architects and developers to build scalable, automated identity workflows for cloud-native applications.
Monitor and optimize performance, scalability, and availability of IAM solutions in hybrid environments.
Support lifecycle management, access reviews, and policy enforcement aligned with cloud governance models.
Identify and resolve infrastructure-related challenges in IAM systems, including cloud-based identity connectors.
Contribute to IAM strategy and roadmap execution, with a focus on cloud transformation and automation.
Grow professionally in a culture that values continuous learning, cross-functional teamwork, and security excellence.
Make a meaningful impact-your work will help safeguard Swedbank's assets, build customer trust, and support our mission to be a responsible, innovative leader in financial services.
What is needed in this role:
A bachelor's or master's degree or equivalent in IT, computer science or equivalent work experience.
Experience in infrastructure engineering, preferably within IAM.
Demonstrated experience with SailPoint IdentityIQ and/or Identity Security Cloud.
Experience working in enterprise environments with cloud-based identity orchestration.
Strong knowledge of SailPoint architecture, deployment, and configuration.
Experience with directory services (LDAP, AD), databases (SQL), and scripting (PowerShell, Python).
Solid understanding of cloud platforms (Azure, AWS) and hybrid identity setups using CyberArk Privileged Cloud, Secure Cloud Access or Secure Infrastructure Access components.
Familiarity with IAM protocols (SAML, OAuth, SCIM).
Experience with cloud identity orchestration, including integration of identity services across cloud-native applications.
CI/CD and automation tools experience is a plus.
Familiarity with regulatory frameworks (e.g., GDPR, DORA) and security best practices.
Effective communication and collaboration skills with diverse stakeholders.
Ability to balance technical depth with business priorities.
Experience with tools like Jira, Confluence, and agile methodologies.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...become part of an international team of professionals, who work together to deliver challenging projects, enhancing security to reduce risk and maintain stakeholder trust while delivering business value and customer satisfaction which contributes to Swedbank's position in society." Pär Kidman, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 02.01.2026. Please note that we'll be on holiday over Christmas and will not be available to answer questions or messages during this time. Applications are still very welcome, and we'll review them once we return after the break. Location: Sundbyberg, Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius
Recruiting manager: Pär Kidman
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4300-6500 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3750-5650 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4850-7250 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate to anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
