Safety officer - Swapp Agency AB
Swapp Agency AB / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2024-11-01
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swapp Agency AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Swapp Agency AB is looking for a skilled Safety Officer to ensure a safe working environment on a large industrial site in Boden, Sweden. This is a full-time position for a proactive individual dedicated to protecting people, equipment, and the environment while upholding high safety standards.
Key Responsibilities:
Implement and uphold workplace safety protocols and ensure compliance with Swedish health and safety regulations.
Conduct routine safety inspections and assessments, identifying potential hazards and mitigating risks.
Organize and conduct safety training for employees and contractors to promote a safe working culture.
Investigate and document incidents, ensuring thorough reporting and follow-up to prevent recurrence.
Collaborate with project teams and contractors to ensure safety measures are integrated into all site activities.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in a Safety Officer role, ideally within the construction or industrial sectors.
Strong knowledge of Swedish workplace safety regulations and standards.
Excellent observational skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work full-time on-site in Boden, Sweden.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary in SEK (Swedish Krona), based on experience and qualifications.
A full-time position with excellent benefits, including 25 days of annual leave, public holidays, and the ITP1 pension plan.
A vital role in maintaining safety on a major industrial construction project. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-01
E-post: job@swappagency.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swapp Agency AB
(org.nr 559445-0206) Jobbnummer
8989375