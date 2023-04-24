Safety Manager On-Road Applications for Volvo Autonomous Solutions
2023-04-24
Do you want to work with the latest technologies? Are you motivated by making vehicles and transport solutions safer? Do you thrive when working cross-functionally and have a passion for leading teams? If you want to have a positive impact on our society by contributing to building state-of-the art autonomous solutions this is your opportunity; we are currently looking for a Safety Manager to join our team.
Who are we?
At Volvo Autonomous Solutions, we are passionate about the positive impact autonomous solutions will have on our society. We are on a journey to create something unique, developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions that will change the future of transportation. With entirely new business models and advanced technology, we will meet and exceed expectations from customers and contributing to a society that we want to live in.
The Safety On-Road team is part of the Safety organization which consists of two parts - On-Road applications and Off-Road applications. All together, we are currently around 20 highly skilled and experienced Safety Managers and Safety Engineers. We work in close collaboration with all other parts of the V.A.S. organization to ensure a safe transport system and fulfillment of the required safety standards.
What will you be doing?
As our Safety Manager, your mission will be to contribute with good understanding in developing safe products and systems. You will lead a team of highly competent safety engineers, and together you will be responsible for planning the safety work, specifying and reviewing safety concepts and solutions, as well as creating safety requirements and ensuring that they are fulfilled for our autonomous transport systems.
You will also be responsible for defining format and structure for the setup of Safety Cases for ongoing projects and support the organization to define and compile the evidence needed for the Safety argumentation.
We hope you thrive in establishing long-term relationships and building trust, as you will need to collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders and connect cross-functional teams in the development of our operational strategies. You will also need to support other teams in how to implement safe solutions according to our processes.
Who are you?
As your daily work will consist of a lot of communication, we think you are an engaging communicator, you actively listen in to your surrounding and it is easy for you to connect with people. We also think you share our view that a team with different experiences and characteristics that collaborates can reach further than working individually, and this is shown through your inclusive leadership and delegation of tasks. You are going to do well in this position if you are innovative, solution oriented, have a positive mindset and a high level of integrity.
As our business area is new, we think you have a curiosity for new technology, and you see the potential of automated transport solutions to shape the future. Most likely you enjoy the challenge of creating structure by defining and improving processes and ways of working. We also think you are interested in sharing your knowledge and teaching other people about safety related topics, both internally as well as externally.
Other qualifications for this role:
You have a university degree within the Engineering context, such as Electrical, Software, Mechatronics or equivalent
Experience working with road vehicles within the Safety area
Knowledge of safety engineering processes (Hazard and Operability Analysis, Fault Tree Analysis, Failure Mode and Effect Analysis etc.) and documentation (Functional Safety Concept, Safety Case etc.)
Knowledge in development according to safety standards such as ISO26262, SOTIF or equivalent
Documentation experience and good documentation skills
Fluent in English, written and spoken
What can we offer?
Our colleagues are the most important part of the story. Everyone matters and plays a critical role in our journey. There is plenty of room to learn and grow from each other, as well as in the learning programs provided by Volvo Group.
We can promise you great colleagues and some truly exciting opportunities in a rapidly growing company. You will work in a global environment with offices both in Sweden and the US. We at Volvo Autonomous Solutions want you to prosper and be happy.
Do you think we could be a great match?
Don't meet every single requirement? At Volvo Autonomous Solutions we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive and authentic workplace that takes advantage of the strength inherent to differences in knowledge, age, gender and nationality, among others. We believe that well-balanced work teams increase group dynamics, creativity, and new approaches to solutions. If you are excited about this role but your past experience does not align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be just the right candidate for this or other roles.
We will go through applications continuously and we are looking forward to receiving your application.
Are you curious and have some questions?
Want to learn more about the position or company? Call me or join me for a cup of coffee and I will be happy to give you more information and discuss how we can help each other on our future journey!
Julia Eugensson, Group Manager Safety On-Road Applications, +46 739 02 66 19
