Safety Engineer ABB Marine & Ports
2025-05-15
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
As a Safety Engineer within ABB Marine & Ports in Västerås, you will be part of a global leader in sustainable marine and port technology. Our systems improve safety, efficiency, and environmental performance in ports and on vessels. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring our products and systems meet rigorous safety standards throughout their lifecycle-from design and development to installation and operation.
You will collaborate closely with mechanical, electrical, hydraulics, software, and systems engineering teams to integrate safety engineering principles into innovative, high-impact solutions for our customers worldwide.
Your responsibilities:
Lead safety assessments and risk analysis activities in accordance with ISO12100 and ISO13849.
Ensure compliance with relevant directives and standards including the Machine Directive (2006/42/EC), Machine Regulation (2023/1230), and EN15011 for gantry cranes.
Support the design and development of safety-related control systems and processes.
Drive safety validation and verification efforts within multidisciplinary project teams.
Collaborate across engineering disciplines to ensure safety is integrated into all aspects of our systems.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of safety processes, tools, and documentation.
Qualifications for the role
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Hydraulics, Software/Embedded, or Systems Engineering.
Proven experience in industrial safety engineering, preferably within marine, ports, or heavy equipment sectors.
Strong knowledge and hands-on experience with safety standards and regulations such as:
o ISO12100 (Risk Management)
o ISO13849 (Control System Safety)
o Machine Directive (2006/42/EC) & Regulation (2023/1230)
o EN15011 (Gantry Cranes)
Excellent communication skills with a collaborative mindset and the ability to work in cross-functional, multicultural teams.
High level of integrity and a strong sense of responsibility for safety and compliance.
More about us
ABB Marine & Ports supplies world-leading technologies that are driving the evolution of sustainable shipping. Electrical propulsion, data-driven decision support and integrated solutions for ship and shore from ABB are paving the way to a zero-emission marine industry, providing greater efficiency and reliability to shipowners, and preparing vessels to meet the demands of tomorrow. Our automation and electrical solutions are making port and terminal operations safer, greener and more productive. ABB Marine & Ports operates in 26 countries and has 2,000 employees. www.abb.com/marine
We offer a dynamic and inclusive work environment with the opportunity for continuous learning and development. You will be joining a team where courage, care, curiosity, and collaboration are at the core of everything we do.
Recruiting Manager Mihai Nicolaescu, +46 72 461 21 82, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Onsten, +46 70 532 22 58; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 72 464 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 70 644 02 85. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Last day to apply is May 29. Please note that we are currently in the process of changing HR system, which might result in some interruptions in the recruitment process from May 29 until June 22. Thank you for your patience.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
