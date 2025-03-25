Safety Assurance Manager - 462184
2025-03-25
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Senior Safety Assurance Engineer in Stockholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your expertise and work alongside passionate, motivated, and dedicated teammates.
You'll be responsible for managing, performing, and ensuring activities related to safety along the lifecycle of our products and subsystems and deliver safe solutions. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business and certified specialists across technical domains - your tasks will be to coordinate all safety assurance activities on the project, system, or product as per the safety process defined in the Signalling Safety Instructions. You'll undertake product safety assessments, manage Hazard Log, review RAM, Cybersecurity, validation activities from a safety perspective and much more.
You'll specifically take care of defining safety plan and manage safety workload and associated planning.
We'll look to you for:
Producing assessments and applying safety assurance methodologies (risk acceptance criteria, safety analysis, verification, and validation) defined for the project / system / product
Providing cost and schedule estimates
Producing documentation
Sharing expertise with colleagues and other departments.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in or passion for engineering
Familiarity with industry standards, laws, and regulations (CENELEC Standards for Safety or equivalent standards if needed: AREMA, IEEE) and safety methodology, concepts, and principles
On the job experience in in safety assurance, including some years in Railway business or other safety critical industry (automotive, medical, aerospace, etc.)
Adaptability and a flair for time and task management
Being productive, collaborative and receptive
Exceptional communication skills
Eagerness to share knowledge
Ability to envision the bigger picture and the contribution this role makes to our success.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with meaning, making a tangible impact
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
Become part of a great safety team
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
