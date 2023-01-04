SaaS Sales Specialist - Nasdaq Governance Solutions
2023-01-04
SaaS Sales Specialist - Nasdaq Governance Solutions
Nasdaq Corporate Solutions offers an unmatched suite of advanced technology, analytics and consultative services spanning across investor relations and governance teams within organisations. As part of our growth across the EMEA region we are currently seeking a Sales Executive to join our Swedish team! This role will be focused on developing a localized business plan and implementing the defined strategies to drive new sales opportunities for our Governance Solutions.
The NGS Sales Representative is responsible for driving new opportunity in the region, closing sales, expanding our footprint, and ensuring client expectations are met. Our work environment is dynamic, innovative and entrepreneurial. We have a result-oriented culture that demands excellence, agility, and the desire to move quickly and precisely to seize opportunities. Our environment is progressive, dynamic, and supportive; we give employees the opportunity to develop their skills and do their best work - including a great tech stack!
Responsibilities
To develop new business and drive sales growth for Nasdaq's Governance and Board collaboration suite of products.
Implement the strategic Nasdaq value proposition related to the key vertical listed above and achieve revenue objectives through new business.
Follow the Nasdaq consultative selling approach.
Running a full sales cycle, from initial contact to close, to drive new logo growth.
Maintain high quality service by establishing and enforcing organizational standards.
Undertake continual development and industry training to maintain Nasdaq's position as the leading global provider.
Required Background
At least 3 years demonstrated recent experience in a Sales or Account Management role (preference for a Governance; compliance or a Company Secretariat role.)
College/ university degree or relevant work experience equivalent required, MBA preferred, not essential.
Experience selling SaaS and enterprise solutions to local, multi-national and global organisations.
Competencies
Excellent communication and presentation skills (verbal & written); strong interpersonal skills; extensive experience developing and executing on sales and account management plans. Comfortable engaging with C-Suite, GC/AGC, Head of IR and Corporate Secretaries.
Ability to demonstrate and understands key business drivers, aware the competitive landscape and the factors that differentiate them in the market.
Effective at planning and prioritizes work using resources in the best possible way to complete tasks on time and with high quality.
Provides creative insights and / or solutions to address client / organizational challenges.
Builds rapport with key decision makers to become a trusted advisor; leverages existing relationships.
Gains insight into creating opportunities (e.g., progress meetings, fact-finding/exploratory meetings) to build relationships and looks for signals that the customer may need additional products/ services.
Demonstrates knowledge of external trends (i.e. business trends, regulatory issues, global implications) to contribute to the anticipation of customers' needs.
Collaborates with colleagues and internal business group leaders to assess customers' immediate and long-term needs, contributes in defining solution offerings.
Demonstrates confidence while delivering presentation materials to audiences; makes technical information clear, providing appropriate illustrations and examples.
Embraces customer centricity as a key driver of success and makes decisions with customers in mind, soliciting customer feedback and actively following-up pre-sale and post-sale.
Develops specialized customer expertise and matches customer needs to appropriate solutions across business functions; anticipates customer needs ahead of time.
Does this sound like you?
This is a permanent full-time position located in Stockholm. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
About Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq's Stockholm office is located in the harbor area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and Karlaplan metro stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage, and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and snack shop.
Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days; we offer a competitive compensation package that includes annual bonus opportunity and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program. You can read more about our Benefits & Rewards here.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
