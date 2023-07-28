SaaS Account Manager
2023-07-28
At Cevoid, we believe in the power of community. We understand that behind every brand lies a vibrant and passionate community of supporters eager to engage, share, and champion their favourite products and experiences. Our mission is to provide e-commerce brands with the tools they need to unlock the true potential of their communities.
Now, we're seeking an exceptional individual to join us on our mission. As an Account Executive at Cevoid, you'll work closely with our CEO in global sales activities, forging meaningful relationships with brands worldwide. Together, we'll empower brands to connect with their communities in ways that go beyond traditional marketing.
At Cevoid, we value a hands-on approach, testing new strategies, and encouraging each team member to contribute their expertise. Your voice will be heard, your ideas cherished, and your growth nurtured.
Join us at Cevoid and be part of the journey to shape the future of community marketing.
What you will do
Identify e-commerce brands in Europe and North America that want to create engaged brand communities and develop relationships with their marketing teams.
Build and maintain a strong pipeline of new business opportunities, focusing on acquiring new clients through outbound efforts.
Manage the entire sales cycle, from lead generation to negotiation and deal closure.
Provide exceptional service to new and existing clients, ensuring customer satisfaction and retention.
Consistently meet sales targets and performance metrics, taking ownership of your goals and maintaining high personal accountability.
Collaborate with the CEO and the Cevoid team to create and execute sales playbooks.
Work closely with the entire Cevoid team to refine messaging and evolve the platform based on customer feedback and market trends.
Who you are
Passionate about e-commerce and helping brands grow their communities.
3+ years of full-cycle sales experience in B2B SaaS at fast-growing tech startups (preferably as an early sales hire).
Experience in a high-velocity and high-volume sales environment, selling to multiple stakeholders.
Results-driven with a growth mindset and thrives in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.
Excellent people skills and ability to adapt to various businesses and cultures.
Fluent in English with excellent communication skills.
Bias toward action and a proactive attitude, with a natural ability to get things done.
Get to know Cevoid
Cevoid (pronounced See-Void) is a dynamic and innovative SaaS solution revolutionizing how brands connect with their communities. Since our launch in late 2021, we have empowered brands to collect and showcase content from their communities. Now, we are embarking on an exciting journey to create new ways for brands to engage and enable their community members.
With our global reach, we collaborate with brands worldwide, supporting businesses of all sizes. We empower brands to connect with their communities globally, enabling them to foster meaningful relationships with their customers and influencers. Cevoid has earned a reputation as a trusted and seamless solution across all leading e-commerce platforms.
Benefits
Startup environment. We're a fast-growing B2B SaaS startup
Macbook, iPhone, and other accessories to get you going
Monthly wellness allowance
6 weeks of paid vacation
Working with amazing brands from around the world
What you can expect from us
As an early-stage startup, we take pride in being hands-on and testing new things. Everyone is expected to speak their mind and contribute with their competence. We encourage each other to have high competence and low ego.
You're joining an innovative company focused on globally building the future within community marketing. This is a big swing, but we think big. We are looking for explorers, unafraid to see what's around the corner and take ownership of that exploration. The team is focused on high output and, when needed, gives each other a helping hand. Så ansöker du
