RPG Language Developer
2025-05-20
RPG Developer - IBMi (iSeries/AS400)
We are looking for a skilled and motivated RPG developer with solid experience working on the IBMi platform (also known as iSeries or AS/400) using RPG Free Format. This assignment involves the enhancement and maintenance of a business-critical invoicing system that plays a key role in the organization's operations.
Role Overview
As part of a dedicated and stable development team, you will contribute to improving and supporting one of the company's most important financial systems. The work includes technical enhancements, code optimization, and system support. You'll have the opportunity to make a real impact, both technically and functionally, by bringing your experience and insight into a collaborative environment.
This position requires a strong ability to work independently and an eagerness to understand the product and the business logic it supports.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain business logic using RPG Free Format on the IBMi platform
Take full ownership of assigned development tasks, from analysis to delivery
Support code conversion from COBOL to modern RPG using AI tools like GitHub Copilot
Collaborate with team members to ensure quality and consistency in delivery
Contribute to documentation, testing, and overall code quality
Provide occasional support in JavaScript-based frontend development, if needed
Required Skills & Experience
2-5 years of experience working with RPG Free Format on IBMi/iSeries/AS400
Ability to work independently and manage tasks without close supervision
Comfortable working in environments with mission-critical financial applications
Familiarity with AI-assisted development tools for code transformation
Basic experience or willingness to learn JavaScript for frontend components
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Preferred Qualifications
Previous experience in billing or financial systems
Hands-on experience with COBOL is a plus
Exposure to DevOps practices or tools is beneficial
Personal Traits
A collaborative team player who enjoys sharing knowledge
Analytical and solution-oriented with a proactive mindset
Curious and motivated to learn both new technologies and business processes
Appreciates long-term engagements and values software quality and reliability
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
