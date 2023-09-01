Risk Graduate to ESS in Lund!
2023-09-01
Are you looking for a new opportunity in an international environment and established organization who is leading within its field? This is a unique chance to work in a multi-disciplinary research centre, based on the world's most powerful neutron source. We're now looking for a project based Risk Graduate to join ESS, if this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to keep on reading!
As a Risk Graduate at ESS you will be accountable to Project Management for the management and co-ordination of the project processes. In the position you will also hold a responsible over the Project Risk Register to make sure the information is maintained and up to date. You will work closely with the specialist of Risk Management and get proper training to develop in your new position. In the position you will work with the toolset Primavera P6, Primavera Risk Analysis, IRIS BI and Fortress.
You are offered
• At ESS you will be offered people with talent and passion as a unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website.
Work tasks
• Be responsible of the monthly update of the project Risk Register
• Facilitation of Risk workshops throughout the organisation
• Make quarterly Risk Reports
• Make updates and modifications to Risk Management Processes
• Have a completed Master degree in Industrial Engineering, Project Management or equal experience in related engineering
• Have experience of working in project
• A interest of working with Risk Management
• Work proficiency in English, since it's the spoken language in the organization
It is meritorious if you have
• Worked in projects towards industry or has had a position as a project leader.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Structured
• Self-sufficient
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
