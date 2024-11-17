Riordan Racing AB
2024-11-17
Experienced groom wanted for busy Trotting stable. Duties include cleaning boxes; horse grooming and horse care; training of horses both slow and fast work; turning out and bringing in horses from the paddocks; taking horses on and off the Walker; cleaning horse equipment and going with the horses to the racetrack on race days. Dependent upon racing activities, there will be evening and weekend work sessions.
Applicant must have a driver's license and be able to speak and understand English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-02
E-post: riordanstables@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Riordan Racing AB
(org.nr 559215-7555) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9015402