Riordan Racing AB

Riordan Racing AB / Djuruppfödarjobb / Halmstad
2024-11-17


Visa alla djuruppfödarjobb i Halmstad, Laholm, Båstad, Falkenberg, Ängelholm eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Riordan Racing AB i Halmstad

Experienced groom wanted for busy Trotting stable. Duties include cleaning boxes; horse grooming and horse care; training of horses both slow and fast work; turning out and bringing in horses from the paddocks; taking horses on and off the Walker; cleaning horse equipment and going with the horses to the racetrack on race days. Dependent upon racing activities, there will be evening and weekend work sessions.
Applicant must have a driver's license and be able to speak and understand English.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-02
E-post: riordanstables@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Riordan Racing AB (org.nr 559215-7555)

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
9015402

Prenumerera på jobb från Riordan Racing AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Riordan Racing AB: