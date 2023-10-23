RF Engineer for Radar Product Development
2023-10-23
At Axis Communications we are passionate about innovating tomorrow's solutions for a smarter and safer world. We have already delivered a great number of groundbreaking products and we are underway to develop many more. Our radar products generate both attention and appreciation.
We are now looking for an RF Electronics Engineer to join our Fixed Camera & Radar Product Development Unit at Axis HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team
You will be a part of our product radar electronics team and will also seamlessly interact with the SW radar engineers and radar technology team. Together these teams act as a radar-competence hub and deliver world class radar solutions to a growing number of new network cameras at Axis.
With each new generation of our network cameras, we are upgrading our camera sensors and all the rest of the system solutions towards breathtaking performances. We are constantly adding new core technologies like radar and audio. Radar, in association with AI & deep learning provides critical and unique metadata to new data driven capabilities in our surveillance systems. In the product development team, you will design our innovative product radar electronics solutions.
What you will do here as an RF Electronics Engineer
You will work with product radar development; from concept development all the way to volume production. Using radar & antenna solutions you will simulate and complete the product radar electronic design; and you will verify and validate the product.
You take part in cross functional project teams with other areas withing Axis like software, mechanics, and product management. You will collaborate with many camera teams in the company as well as the core technology departments. Externally, you will work with suppliers, test houses and our EMS partners (production) together with our operations organization. Now and then you will also meet our customers.
Who are you/Who are we looking for?
Axis is characterized by being an unpretentious company based on strong core values and a unique Axis team spirit. When joining Axis, you will notice the high level of ambition and how helpful and supportive everyone is towards each other. Therefore, we believe you are a team player with an open and generous attitude fueled by personal development and growth.
You are experienced in electronics and RF design, and you possess a relevant university degree in the subject. Preferably, you have years of experience in RF, radar, and microwave solutions in a product development context. You are motivated by product development seeing your concept materialize into a world class product, finally in the hands of the end customer.
What Axis can offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training and a personal mentor. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give your freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits. And today, Axis is a leading company in surveillance radar products.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, Swedish "fika" every morning and Friday afternoon, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle. We also provide a brand-new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality, and inclusion. Read more here
Interested
Apply today, we evaluate applications continuously. We are looking forward to meeting you!
In case of questions, please reach out to the recruiting manager Magnus L Johansson; +46 76 180 67 81.
