Revenue Operations Intern

SignUp Software AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm
2025-09-18


Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos SignUp Software AB i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Skellefteå eller i hela Sverige

Are you organized, detail-oriented, and eager to gain hands-on experience in Revenue Operations? Join our team at Signup Software and help streamline our sales and business operations!
What You'll Do:
Execute administrative tasks related to CRM data cleansing and maintenance
Update and maintain documentation across sales and business operations
Support the RevOps team with various operational projects to improve efficiency
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth business processes

What We're Looking For:
Completed high school education
Prior experience in administrative work or office support
Strong attention to detail and organizational skills
Comfortable working independently and managing multiple tasks
Fluency in English, both spoken and written

Why Join Us:
Gain hands-on experience in Revenue Operations and CRM management
Learn from experienced professionals in a fast-growing software company
Opportunity to make a real impact on business operations

More information:
Location: Solna, Stockholm
Extent: 100 %- 3-6 months
Type of employment: Fixed-term employment
If you're ready to jump in, learn quickly, and contribute to a growing team, we'd love to hear from you!
About us
SignUp Software was founded in 1999 and introduced ExFlow in 2003. Over the years, SignUp Software has earned a strong reputation in the Microsoft Dynamics community for its solutions in financial process automation. The solutions in the ExFlow product portfolio are built in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and utilize Azure Services, specifically designed for the "Office of the CFO".
SignUp Software currently operates from Sweden where it is headquartered, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, Germany, UK, USA, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia, and has over 200 employees and partnerships with more than 100 resellers worldwide. Globally, over 2 000 customers rely on ExFlow to enhance their financial processes in more than 60 countries.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-07
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
SignUp Software AB (org.nr 556570-9721), http://www.signupsoftware.com

Arbetsplats
SignUp Software

Jobbnummer
9514828

Prenumerera på jobb från SignUp Software AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos SignUp Software AB: