Revenue Operations Intern
2025-09-18
Are you organized, detail-oriented, and eager to gain hands-on experience in Revenue Operations? Join our team at Signup Software and help streamline our sales and business operations!
What You'll Do:
Execute administrative tasks related to CRM data cleansing and maintenance
Update and maintain documentation across sales and business operations
Support the RevOps team with various operational projects to improve efficiency
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth business processes
What We're Looking For:
Completed high school education
Prior experience in administrative work or office support
Strong attention to detail and organizational skills
Comfortable working independently and managing multiple tasks
Fluency in English, both spoken and written
Why Join Us:
Gain hands-on experience in Revenue Operations and CRM management
Learn from experienced professionals in a fast-growing software company
Opportunity to make a real impact on business operations
More information:
Location: Solna, Stockholm
Extent: 100 %- 3-6 months
Type of employment: Fixed-term employment
If you're ready to jump in, learn quickly, and contribute to a growing team, we'd love to hear from you!
About us
SignUp Software was founded in 1999 and introduced ExFlow in 2003. Over the years, SignUp Software has earned a strong reputation in the Microsoft Dynamics community for its solutions in financial process automation. The solutions in the ExFlow product portfolio are built in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and utilize Azure Services, specifically designed for the "Office of the CFO".
SignUp Software currently operates from Sweden where it is headquartered, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, Germany, UK, USA, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia, and has over 200 employees and partnerships with more than 100 resellers worldwide. Globally, over 2 000 customers rely on ExFlow to enhance their financial processes in more than 60 countries. Ersättning
