Revenue Manager
2026-02-06
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Join Our Team as a Revenue Manager - Empower Your Career and Make an Impact!
Are you looking for a workplace where your ideas are valued, your career can flourish, and your contributions can make a difference? We are looking for SAS revenue Managers who are passionate about driving innovation, solving complex problems, and shaping the future of our revenue strategy. We'd love to meet you if you're ready to take on exciting challenges in a dynamic, supportive environment!
What We're Looking for:
You're a smart, strategic thinker who loves working with data and using it to shape actionable insights. You have a growth mindset, thrive in dynamic environments, and enjoy problem-solving while collaborating with diverse teams. You're ready to take ownership of projects and influence key business decisions, all while working in an environment that supports both your personal and professional growth.
Experience:
* Required: 1-2 years of experience in an analytical or technical role. Previous experience in revenue management, data analysis, or a related field is a big plus!
* Preferred: Experience with statistical modeling, programming, or quantitative analytics will make you stand out.
Your Strengths:
* Strategic & Analytical Thinking: You thrive on solving complex problems, making data-driven decisions, and turning insights into strategies that drive business growth.
* Clear Communication: You excel at explaining complex data insights in a way that's both clear and compelling, connecting with colleagues across departments.
* Proactive & Results-Driven: You believe in making things happen! You take the initiative, move quickly from analysis to action, and consistently deliver impactful results.
* Why You Should Apply: At our company, we believe in supporting each other and championing everyone's potential. If you're passionate about what you do and want to work in a place that values work-life balance, well-being, and empowerment, this is the role for you.
What We Offer:
* A collaborative and inclusive work environment where you can bring your unique perspectives and ideas to the table.
* Access to Industry-leading tools and technology for revenue optimization, empowering you to stay at the forefront of your field.
* A fast-paced, ever-evolving workplace, where no two days are the same and every challenge is an opportunity for growth.
* Real influence on key processes, with the chance to explore creative and innovative ways to increase revenue.
* No monotony here - you'll tackle fresh challenges every day, utilizing your problem-solving skills to drive change.
* A culture of empowerment, where you are encouraged to take initiative, explore new opportunities, and lead the charge in revenue generation.
* A supportive, positive work culture that values balance, well-being, and collaboration.
* Workplace flexibility, including the option to use the gym. Read more here about the office building: https://Gate01.se.
* Access to staff tickets and discounts.
* A solid onboarding where you will be assigned an experienced Revenue Manager as a mentor. During your first months here, you will receive support from your team, mentor, and Team Leader as well as visit other departments within SAS. System training is provided by the system supplier and some training is held in Copenhagen.
* Social happenings with colleagues that have fun together in and outside of work.
* Development opportunities are good with both specialist and leadership tracks being available.
Additional Information
* Deadline for application: 07/01/2026. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Note that we are not able to handle any applications that are sent by email, due to GDPR regulations.
* Desired start date: As soon as possible.
* Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period
* This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm), and you will be expected to work onsite. Remote work may also be an option, depending on the agreement made with your manager.
To be eligible for this position you need an EU-work permit. Please note that we ask you to inform us if you currently have a valid EU-work permit.
Is this you? If so, come fly with us!
