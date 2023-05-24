Restaurant Manager
2023-05-24
We have a very exciting opportunity for an experienced Restaurant Manager to join our team.
We are looking for someone who will have the patience, personality and perseverance to thrive in this role.
Responsibilities will include.
Greeting and serving guests, providing detailed information on menus, multi-tasking various front-of-the-house duties and collecting the bill.
Hire, train, and supervise restaurant employees.
Create staff schedule to ensure appropriate staffing levels are maintained during quiet & busy periods.
Address customer needs, comments, and complaints
Adhere to and enforce employee compliance with health, safety, and sanitation standards.
Ensure all employees are working within outlined operating standards.
Report on financial performance, inventory, and personnel
About you
You should be a positive team player able to effectively communicate with both our kitchen team & bar team to make sure orders are accurate and delivered promptly.
Able to work both days & nights including weekends (Saturday).
3-5 years of food and beverage service industry experience required.
Working knowledge of general restaurant operations, including personnel management, food planning and preparation, purchasing, sanitation and health codes, and security
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Excellent leaderships skills
Demonstrated ability to manage operating costs in accordance with budgets.
Comfortable setting priorities and delegating tasks as needed.
Extremely organized and detail-oriented
Ideally, we are looking for someone who has a good understanding of both English and Swedish.
